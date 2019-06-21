2019 NHL Draft order: Updated list of selections for all seven rounds originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The 2019 NHL Draft begins Friday night in Vancouver with the first round, and the New Jersey Devils own the No. 1 overall pick for the second time in three seasons.

The Devils have 10 picks overall, giving general manager Ray Shero an excellent opportunity to re-tool a team that made the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs but disappointed during the 2018-19 campaign.

The Devils likely will take American-born forward Jack Hughes with the No. 1 pick. Recent history suggests New Jersey will select a really good player No. 1 overall. Since 2001, the only draft busts from the top pick are Erik Johnson (2006, St. Louis Blues) and Nail Yakupov (2012, Edmonton Oilers). Over that span, the following elite players have been drafted first overall: Ilya Kovalchuk, Rick Nash, Alex Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby, Patrick Kane, Steven Stamkos, John Tavares, Taylor Hall, Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews.

The Colorado Avalanche, who made the 2019 playoffs following a fantastic regular season, own the No. 4 overall pick as a result of the Matt Duchene trade made with the Ottawa Senators in 2017. The Boston Bruins own the No. 30 pick in Round 1, but the Eastern Conference champions won't pick again until the second-to-last selection in the third round Saturday.

The first round is scheduled for Friday night, with the remaining six rounds taking place Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

Here's the complete order for all seven rounds of the 2019 NHL Draft.

ROUND 1

1. New Jersey

2. NY Rangers

3. Chicago

4. Colorado (from OTT)

5. Los Angeles

6. Detroit

7. Buffalo

8. Edmonton

9. Anaheim

10. Vancouver

11. Philadelphia

12. Minnesota

13. Florida

14. Arizona

15. Montreal

16. Colorado

17. Vegas

18. Dallas

19. Ottawa (from CBJ)

20. Winnipeg (from NYR)

21. Pittsburgh

22. Los Angeles (from TOR)

23. NY Islanders

24. Nashville

25. Washington

26. Calgary

27. Tampa Bay

28. Carolina

29. Anaheim (from SJS-BUF)

30. Boston

31. Buffalo (from STL)































































ROUND 2

32. Ottawa

33. Los Angeles

34. New Jersey

35. Detroit

36. Carolina (from BUF)

37. Carolina (from NYR)

38. Edmonton

39. Anaheim

40. Vancouver

41. San Jose (from PHI)

42. Minnesota

43. Chicago

44. Ottawa (from FLA-SJS)

45. Arizona

46. Montreal

47. Colorado

48. Vegas

49. NY Rangers (from DAL)

50. Montreal (from CBJ-VGK)

51. Winnipeg

52. Florida (from PIT)

53. Toronto

54. Detroit (from NYI-VGK)

55. New Jersey (from NSH)

56. Washington

57. NY Islanders (from CGY)

58. NY Rangers (from TBL)

59. Carolina

60. Detroit (from SJS)

61. New Jersey (from BOS)

62. St. Louis































































ROUND 3

63. Colorado (from OTT)

64. Los Angeles

65. Philadelphia (from NJD-EDM)

66. Detroit

67. Buffalo (conditional to PIT)

68. NY Rangers

69. Florida (from EDM)

70. New Jersey (from ANA)

71. Vancouver

72. Philadelphia

73. Minnesota

74. Arizona (from CHI)

75. Nashville (from FLA)

76. Arizona

77. Montreal

78. Colorado

79. Vegas

80. New Jersey (from DAL)

81. Columbus

82. Vegas (from WPG)

83. Ottawa (from PIT-VGK)

84. Toronto

85. Edmonton (from NYI)

86. Vegas (from NSH)

87. Los Angeles (from WSH)

88. Calgary

89. Tampa Bay

90. Carolina

91. San Jose

92. Boston

93. St. Louis































































ROUND 4

94. Ottawa

95. Los Angeles

96. New Jersey

97. Detroit

98. Buffalo (conditional to PIT)

99. Minnesota (from NYR-BOS)

100. Edmonton

101. Anaheim

102. Vancouver

103. Philadelphia

104. Florida (from MIN-ARI-PIT-DAL-PIT)

105. Chicago

106. Florida

107. Arizona

108. Montreal

109. Nashville (from COL)

110. Vegas

111. Dallas

112. NY Rangers (from CBJ)

113. Winnipeg

114. Florida (from PIT)

115. Toronto

116. Calgary (from NYI)

117. Nashville

118. Washington

119. Los Angeles (from CGY-MTL)

120. Tampa Bay

121. Carolina

122. San Jose (optional to BUF)

123. Chicago (from BOS)

124. Toronto (from STL)































































ROUND 5

125. Ottawa

126. Los Angeles

127. New Jersey

128. Detroit

129. Washington (from BUF-DET)

130. NY Rangers

131. Montreal (from EDM)

132. Anaheim

133. Vancouver

134. Winnipeg (from PHI)

135. Vegas (from MIN)

136. Montreal (from CHI)

137. Florida

138. Montreal (from ARI-CHI-LAK)

139. Vegas (from MTL)

140. Colorado

141. Vegas

142. Dallas

143. Detroit (from CBJ)

144. Winnipeg

145. Chicago (from PIT)

146. Toronto

147. NY Islanders

148. Nashville

149. Minnesota (from WSH-MTL)

150. Calgary

151. Chicago (from TBL)

152. Carolina

153. San Jose

154. Boston

155. St. Louis































































ROUND 6

156. Vancouver (from OTT)

157. Los Angeles

158. New Jersey

159. Detroit

160. Buffalo

161. NY Rangers

162. Edmonton

163. Anaheim

164. Vancouver

165. Philadelphia

166. Minnesota

167. Chicago

168. Florida

169. Philadelphia (from ARI)

170. Montreal

171. Colorado

172. Minnesota (from VGK)

173. Dallas

174. Arizona (from CBJ)

175. Buffalo (from WPG)

176. Arizona (from PIT)

177. Buffalo (from TOR)

178. NY Islanders

179. Nashville

180. Vancouver (from WSH)

181. Carolina (from CGY)

182. Tampa Bay

183. Carolina

184. San Jose

185. Boston

186. Anaheim (from STL)































































ROUND 7

187. Ottawa

188. Los Angeles

189. New Jersey

190. Detroit

191. Buffalo

192. Boston (from NYR)

193. Edmonton

194. Chicago (from ANA)

195. Vancouver

196. Philadelphia

197. Minnesota

198. Tampa Bay (from CHI)

199. Florida

200. Arizona

201. Philadelphia (from MTL)

202. Colorado

203. Pittsburgh (from VGK)

204. Toronto (from DAL)

205. NY Rangers (from CBJ)

206. Montreal (from WPG)

207. Pittsburgh

208. Toronto

209. NY Islanders

210. Nashville

211. Washington

212. Columbus (from CGY-OTT)

213. Tampa Bay

214. Calgary (from CAR)

215. San Jose

216. Carolina (from BOS-NYR)

217. St. Louis































































