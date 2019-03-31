2019 NFL win totals: Will Patriots go over or under Las Vegas' number? originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

We're still many months away from 2019 NFL season, but that hasn't stopped oddsmakers in Las Vegas from releasing the first win totals for the upcoming campaign.

CG Technology in Las Vegas revealed their initial over/under win totals Sunday, and once again the New England Patriots lead the way at 11 victories.

Here's a look at some of CG Technology's notable over/under win totals:

Patriots: 11

Chiefs: 10.5

Rams: 10.5

Saints: 10.5

Chargers: 10

Browns: 9

49ers: 8

Jets: 7

Raiders: 6

Bills: 6

Dolphins: 5





















The Patriots were an inconsistent regular season team in 2018 and went 11-5, including a 3-5 record on the road. It was the team's worst regular season record since 2009. The Patriots proved their critics wrong in the playoffs and played their best football at the perfect time, winning Super Bowl LIII as a result.

New England has had a lot of coaching and roster turnover this offseason, highlighted by the retirement of veteran tight end Rob Gronkowski and the departure of defensive playcaller Brian Flores to the Miami Dolphins.

Losing key players to free agency and coaches to other teams is a pretty common occurrence for the Pats, however, and year after year they keep finding new people to plug those holes. It's one reason why, according to ESPN, the Patriots have gone "over" their win total in 13 of the last 17 seasons despite always having one of the highest totals.

Considering the Patriots have gone over 11 wins in eight of the last nine seasons, taking the over again in 2019 seems like a solid bet.

