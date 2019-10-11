2019 NFL Sunday's Week 6: Previews, TV networks and kickoff times

Yahoo Sports Staff

Here’s a look at Week 6’s Sunday games in the NFL, including the broadcasting TV network for each contest. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.

All times are Eastern.

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (in London), 9:30 a.m., NFL Network

Seattle Seahawks at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., Fox

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS


Washington Redskins at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Fox


Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox

New Orleans Saints at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS


Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS


Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets, 4:25 p.m., CBS


Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m., NBC











