Here’s a look at Week 5’s Sunday games in the NFL, including the broadcasting TV network for each contest. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.

All times are Eastern.

Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., Fox

Scroll to continue with content Ad





Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS





Chicago Bears at Oakland Raiders, 1 p.m., Fox





Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Fox

Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants, 1 p.m., Fox

New York Jets at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., CBS

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS

New England Patriots at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m., CBS





Jacksonville Jaguars at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., CBS





Atlanta Falcons at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., Fox





Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS





Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., Fox





Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m., NBC





More from Yahoo Sports:

















