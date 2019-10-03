Here’s a look at Week 5’s Sunday games in the NFL, including the broadcasting TV network for each contest. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.

All times are Eastern.

Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., Fox

Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS


Chicago Bears at Oakland Raiders, 1 p.m., Fox


Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Fox

Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants, 1 p.m., Fox

New York Jets at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., CBS

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS

New England Patriots at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m., CBS


Jacksonville Jaguars at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., CBS


Atlanta Falcons at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., Fox


Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS


Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., Fox


Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m., NBC


