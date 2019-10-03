Here’s a look at Week 5’s Sunday games in the NFL, including the broadcasting TV network for each contest. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.
All times are Eastern.
Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., Fox
Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
Chicago Bears at Oakland Raiders, 1 p.m., Fox
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Fox
Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants, 1 p.m., Fox
New York Jets at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., CBS
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
New England Patriots at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m., CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., CBS
Atlanta Falcons at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., Fox
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m., NBC
