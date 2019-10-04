2019 NFL Week 5 injury reports
Here are the injury report designations for NFL teams playing on Sunday during Week 5:
Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) at Carolina Panthers (2-2)
Two players are ruled OUT for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Today's Injury Report
Here’s a look at the #Panthers injury report, ahead of the Jags Sunday.
RULED OUT:
- Donte Jackson (CB)
- Greg Little (T)
- Chris Manhertz (TE)
- Cam Newton (QB)
- Trai Turner (G)
- Chris Hogan (WR): Placed on IR
New England Patriots (4-0) at Washington Redskins (0-4)
injury report.
Buffalo Bills (3-1) at Tennessee Titans (2-2)
Friday injury report:
#Titans-#Bills injury report two days before game day.
-Delanie Walker (knee) is good to go after practicing in full the past two days
QUESTIONABLE
-Cameron Wake (hamstring)
OUT
-David Fluellen (knee)
-Kevin Pamphile (knee)
Baltimore Ravens (2-2) at Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3)
Ravens injury report at Steelers:
OUT
CB Jimmy Smith
QUESTIONABLE
C Matt Skura (knee)
CB Cyrus Jones (foot)
DT Brandon Williams (knee)
TE Mark Andrews removed from injury report after being full participant Friday
Jones, added today after being limited, is team’s primary PR
GAME STATUS:
Arizona Cardinals (0-3-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-4)
Final injury report for Cardinals-Bengals.
Atlanta Falcons (1-3) at Houston Texans (2-2)
Dan Quinn said Alex Mack (elbow) will play. Kazee (illness) expected to play. Barner (knee), Wreh-Wilson (groin), and J. Brown (concussion) all out.
— vaughn mcclure (@vxmcclure23) October 4, 2019
Kenny Stills (ankle, knee) will be a game time decision, Bill O'Brien said.
— Aaron Reiss (@aaronjreiss) October 4, 2019
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2) at New Orleans Saints (3-1)
On today’s #Bucs injury report, Perriman and Cichy are out, Demar Dotson listed as questionable vs #Saints.
Two #Saints have been ruled out for the Week 5 game against the Buccaneers: Drew Brees (thumb) and Trey Hendrickson (neck). pic.twitter.com/kERZFWmTkh
Minnesota Vikings (2-2) at New York Giants (2-2)
#MINvsNYG injury report
OUT: Mackensie Alexander and Kentrell Brothers
Saquon Barkley (high ankle sprain) is OUT for Sunday vs. Vikings. It’s the Wayne Gallman show again at RB. As I mentioned the other day, Barkley’s eyes were always really on New England next Thursday night. We’ll see if he can make it. Looked good this week. #giants
— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 4, 2019
LBs Alec Ogletree (hamstring) and Tae Davis (concussion) are also out.
Giants starting inside linebackers are David Mayo and either Nate Stupar or Josiah Tauaefa. #giants
Also OLB Lorenzo Carter (neck) is questionable.
Chicago Bears (3-1) at Oakland Raiders (2-2) [In London]
Friday injury report
Incognito and Nelson also didn't practice today, also listed as questionable.
New York Jets (0-3) at Philadelphia Eagles (2-2)
Jordan Jenkins (calf) is out this week. Mosley (groin) and Osemele (shoulder/knee) have not been ruled out yet but will not practice today. Unlikely they play #nyj
Status Report
Denver Broncos (0-4) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)
Game statuses for #DENvsLAC:
#DENvsLAC Game Status:
OUT
Hunter Henry
DOUBTFUL
Nasir Adderley
Michael Badgley
Justin Jackson
QUESTIONABLE
Travis Benjamin
Thomas Davis
Virgil Green
Mike Williams
Melvin Ingram
Green Bay Packers (3-1) at Dallas Cowboys (3-1)
Matt LaFleur indicated he wouldn't play games with the injury report when it came to WR Davante Adams. "If he can't go, it will say he's out," LaFleur said. So Adams is out and so are RB Jamaal Williams (concussion) and CB Tony...
La'el Collins was able to practice today. Cowboys VP Stephen Jones said they feel good about Collins' chances of playing on Sunday. Jones said same about DeMarcus Lawrence. "He'll be ready to go (Sunday) ... No doubt in my mind he'll be a factor" vs. Green Bay
Indianapolis Colts (2-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (4-0)
The final injury report for #INDvsKC.
#Chiefs injury report vs. # Colts: Tyreek Hill isn't ready to go Sunday night, but Andy Reid said he "mixed it up and worked in some team periods" during practice this week.
LT Eric Fisher, LB Dorian O'Daniel out, three others questionable.
Chiefs also tagged DE Alex Okafor (hip), WR Sammy Watkins (shoulder) and RB Damien Williams (knee) as questionable vs. the Colts.
