2019 NFL Week 3: Previews, kickoff times and TV networks

Yahoo Sports Staff
Yahoo Sports

Here’s a look at Week 3’s Sunday games in the NFL, including the broadcasting TV network for each contest. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.

All times are Eastern.

Miami Dolphins at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., Fox

Denver Broncos at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox


Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS


Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS


Oakland Raiders at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox


New York Jets at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS


Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox


Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS


Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., Fox


New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m., Fox


Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS


Pittsburgh Steelers at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., CBS



New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., CBS


Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns, 8:20 p.m., NBC


