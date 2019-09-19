2019 NFL Week 3: Previews, kickoff times and TV networks
Here’s a look at Week 3’s Sunday games in the NFL, including the broadcasting TV network for each contest. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.
All times are Eastern.
Miami Dolphins at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., Fox
Scroll to continue with content
Denver Broncos at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox
Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS
Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS
Oakland Raiders at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox
New York Jets at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox
Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS
Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., Fox
New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns, 8:20 p.m., NBC
More from Yahoo Sports:
Bama honors slain officer in beautiful Denny Stadium tribute