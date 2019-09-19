2019 NFL Week 3: Previews, kickoff times and TV networks

Here’s a look at Week 3’s Sunday games in the NFL, including the broadcasting TV network for each contest. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.

All times are Eastern.

Miami Dolphins at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., Fox

Denver Broncos at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox





Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS





Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS





Oakland Raiders at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox





New York Jets at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS





Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox





Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS





Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., Fox





New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m., Fox





Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS





Pittsburgh Steelers at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., CBS









New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., CBS





Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns, 8:20 p.m., NBC





