2019 NFL training camp locations and report dates released
On Monday, the NFL released the locations and reporting dates for training camps for all 32 teams.
Four teams will officially begin camp on July 17: the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks.
Twenty-four teams will have rookies report before veterans, though the time gap ranges from just a day earlier (Pittsburgh Steelers) to a week earlier (Arizona, Baltimore, New Orleans Saints). Eight teams have all players report on the same day.
The first official practice is generally held the day after veterans report.
Just 12 clubs still hold their camp away from their regular-season team facility.
Here’s the full rundown:
