2019 NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Latest news, reports and rumors

Midway through the NFL season, there are several teams that can take advantage of the NFL Trade Deadline.

Many teams are better than even they may have anticipated heading into this year. Teams like the San Fransisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and the Arizona Cardinals all of a sudden have the playoffs on their minds. As recently turned buyers before the NFL trade deadline, there could be some desperation-type moves with multiple picks involved.

On the flipside, underperforming teams will have the assets. The Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, Washington Redskins and even the Atlanta Falcons will be selling, looking for a reset button. They will need draft picks to ensure they are not here next season.

Would even a team like the Baltimore Ravens just need a single piece to take them from good to great? Lots can happen and there is not a lot of time.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

NFL Deadline Tracker:

Oct. 29 - After reportedly irritating teams by not listening on trade offers for disgruntled LT Trent Williams, the Redskins have changed course and are seeking suitors for a potential deal. NFL Network reports that the Browns are among teams interested, while Sports Illustrated says Washington is seeking a first-round pick in return for Williams.

Oct. 28 - The Giants are willing to listen to trade offers for "several of their own key veterans," says ESPN.

Oct. 28 - TRADE: In what is the first ever trade between the Jets and Giants, DT Leonard Williams has been shipped to the Giants for a 2020 third-round pick and a 2021 fifth rounder, per ESPN.

Oct. 28 - TRADE: With David Johnson's health in question, the Cardinals locked up their backfield by trading for RB Kenyan Drake from the Dolphins. In exchange, they gave up a conditional sixth-round pick.

Oct. 27 - Teams have contacted the Texans inquiring the status of WR DeAndre Hopkins, reports FOX. Houston has not indicated to teams that Hopkins is on the trade block, and if a deal did get done, it would require a large return.

Oct. 27 - The market for Chargers RB Melvin Gordon is expected to be active, says NFL Network. Los Angeles is reportedly seeking "a lot" in exchange for the star tailback.

Oct. 27 - The Lions have received a lot of calls for CB Darius Slay, according to ESPN. Detriot, however, is still unsure of their ability this season and might not be ready to part ways.

Oct. 27 - Recent history has strained the Redskins' relationship with CB Josh Norman. He is rare a name from Washington that the team is apparently willing to trade.

Oct. 27 - According to NFL Network, Seattle has taken calls for RB Rashaad Penny, who is just a little over a year removed from being selected in the first round by the Sehawks.

Oct. 27 - The Rams are looking into trade scenarios involving several of their veteran players, including CB Aqib Talib, according to ESPN. Los Angeles reportedly wants to free up cap space to make room for an extension for a player like CB Jalen Ramsey.

Oct. 27 - Despite receveing several offers for TE Austin Hooper, the Falcons maintain that they won't trade him even though he's in the final year of his contract, reports ESPN. But NFL Network says Atlanta is interested in dealing LB Vic Beasley, although his hefty salary could be a roadblock for potential suitors.

Oct. 24 - TRADE: Cowboys acquire DE Michael Bennett from the Patriots in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick.

Oct. 22 - TRADE: In the midst of an undefeated season, the 49ers traded for Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders to bolster their offense. Denver received a 2020 third-round and fourth-round pick.

Oct. 22 - TRADE: Patriots acquire another WR in Mohamed Sanu due to the collapse of the Falcons. Atlanta received a 2020 second-round pick in return.

Oct. 16 - TRADE: Jaguars trade away disgruntled CB Jalen Ramsey to the Rams in exchange for a 2020 first-round pick, a 2021 first-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick.

Oct. 16 - TRADE: Ravens acquire CB Marcus Peters from the Rams for LB Kenny Young and a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Oct. 15 - Rumors from Cleveland say that Trent Williams is on the way to the Browns. NBC Sports Washington's sources dispute this claim and say a Williams deal is not imminent.

2019 NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Latest news, reports and rumors