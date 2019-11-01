2019 NFL Sunday's Week 9: Previews, TV networks and kickoff times

Here’s a look at Week 9’s Sunday games in the NFL, including the broadcasting TV network for each contest. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.
All times are Eastern.
Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London, 9:30 a.m., NFL Network
Washington Redskins at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., Fox
Minnesota Vikings at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., Fox
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS
Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox
Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
Tennessee Titans at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., CBS
Detroit Lions at Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m., NBC