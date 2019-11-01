2019 NFL Sunday's Week 9: Previews, TV networks and kickoff times

Here’s a look at Week 9’s Sunday games in the NFL, including the broadcasting TV network for each contest. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.

All times are Eastern.

Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London, 9:30 a.m., NFL Network

Washington Redskins at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., Fox

Minnesota Vikings at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., Fox

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox





Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS

Tennessee Titans at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., CBS





Detroit Lions at Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS

New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m., NBC




















