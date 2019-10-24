2019 NFL Sunday's Week 8: Previews, TV networks and kickoff times

Yahoo Sports Staff

Here’s a look at Week 8’s Sunday games in the NFL, including the broadcasting TV network for each contest. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.

All times are Eastern.

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., Fox


Los Angeles Chargers at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Fox

New York Giants at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox


Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., Fox


Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams in London, 1 p.m., CBS

Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., CBS

New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS


Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., Fox


Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Oakland Raiders at Houston Texans, 4:25 p.m., CBS


Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m., NBC


