2019 NFL Sunday's Week 8: Previews, TV networks and kickoff times

Here’s a look at Week 8’s Sunday games in the NFL, including the broadcasting TV network for each contest. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.

All times are Eastern.

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox





Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., Fox





Los Angeles Chargers at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Fox

New York Giants at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox





Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., Fox





Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams in London, 1 p.m., CBS

Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., CBS

New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS





Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., Fox





Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Oakland Raiders at Houston Texans, 4:25 p.m., CBS





Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m., NBC




