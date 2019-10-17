2019 NFL Sunday's Week 7: Previews, TV networks and kickoff times

Here’s a look at Week 7’s Sunday games in the NFL, including the broadcasting TV network for each contest. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.

All times are Eastern.

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS





Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS





Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox





Oakland Raiders at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., CBS

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS





Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants, 1 p.m., Fox





San Francisco 49ers at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m., Fox





Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans, 4:05 p.m., CBS





New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m., Fox





Baltimore Ravens at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., Fox







Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20, NBC



