2019 NFL Sunday's Week 7: Previews, TV networks and kickoff times

Yahoo Sports Staff

Here’s a look at Week 7’s Sunday games in the NFL, including the broadcasting TV network for each contest. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.

All times are Eastern.

Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS


Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS


Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox


Oakland Raiders at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., CBS

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS


Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants, 1 p.m., Fox


San Francisco 49ers at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m., Fox


Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans, 4:05 p.m., CBS


New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m., Fox


Baltimore Ravens at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., Fox



Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20, NBC


