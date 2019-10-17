2019 NFL Sunday's Week 7: Previews, TV networks and kickoff times

Here’s a look at Week 7’s Sunday games in the NFL, including the broadcasting TV network for each contest. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.
All times are Eastern.
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox
Oakland Raiders at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., CBS
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS
Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants, 1 p.m., Fox
San Francisco 49ers at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m., Fox
Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans, 4:05 p.m., CBS
New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Baltimore Ravens at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20, NBC