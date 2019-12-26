2019 NFL Sunday's Week 17: Previews, TV networks and kickoff times

Here’s a look at Week 17’s Sunday games in the NFL, including the broadcasting TV network for each contest. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.

All times are Eastern.

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., Fox





Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox





Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox

Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 4:25 p.m., CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m., NBC





