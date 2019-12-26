2019 NFL Sunday's Week 17: Previews, TV networks and kickoff times
Here’s a look at Week 17’s Sunday games in the NFL, including the broadcasting TV network for each contest. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.
All times are Eastern.
New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., Fox
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox
Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 4:25 p.m., CBS
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m., NBC
