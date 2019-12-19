2019 NFL Sunday's Week 16: Previews, TV networks and kickoff times

Here’s a look at Week 16’s Sunday games in the NFL, including the broadcasting TV network for each contest. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.

All times are Eastern.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., Fox

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., Fox

