2019 NFL Sunday's Week 16: Previews, TV networks and kickoff times

Yahoo Sports Staff

Here’s a look at Week 16’s Sunday games in the NFL, including the broadcasting TV network for each contest. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.

All times are Eastern.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS


New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., Fox

Carolina Panthers at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Fox


Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS


New York Giants at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m., Fox


Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m., CBS


Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS


Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at Chicago Bears, 8:20 p.m., NBC


