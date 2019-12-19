2019 NFL Sunday's Week 16: Previews, TV networks and kickoff times

Here’s a look at Week 16’s Sunday games in the NFL, including the broadcasting TV network for each contest. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.
All times are Eastern.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., Fox
Carolina Panthers at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Fox
Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
New York Giants at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m., Fox
Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Kansas City Chiefs at Chicago Bears, 8:20 p.m., NBC