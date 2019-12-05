2019 NFL Sunday's Week 14: Previews, TV networks and kickoff times

Here’s a look at Week 14’s Sunday games in the NFL, including the broadcasting TV network for each contest. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.

All times are Eastern.

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS

Washington Redskins at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox

San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Fox

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS





Indianapolis Colts at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., CBS

Denver Broncos at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Tennessee Titans at Oakland Raiders, 4:25 p.m., CBS





Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., CBS









Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m., NBC





