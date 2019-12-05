2019 NFL Sunday's Week 14: Previews, TV networks and kickoff times
Here’s a look at Week 14’s Sunday games in the NFL, including the broadcasting TV network for each contest. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.
All times are Eastern.
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox
Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
Washington Redskins at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox
San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Fox
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
Indianapolis Colts at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., CBS
Denver Broncos at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS
Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Tennessee Titans at Oakland Raiders, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m., NBC
