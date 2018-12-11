2019 NFL Salary Cap Projected Between $187-$191.1 Million

The 2019 NFL salary cap is projected to range of $187 million to $191.1 million, the league announced Tuesday.

Next year's projection is on pace to mark the sixth straight season the cap has increased by at least $10 million. The 2018 salary cap was set at $177.2 million.

Since the 2014 season, when the NFL's salary cap was $133 million, the total has increased by 40%.

The NFL additionally projects total players costs, including benefits, will be more than $7.3 billion in 2019.

A final set amount for the 2019 salary cap will be determined prior to free agency starting on March 13, 2019.