Early season NFL power rankings are extremely fluid. It takes a few weeks for the narrative around a particular year to begin crystallizing, and extreme movement up or down the league's hierarchy is to be expected.

This is especially true after a big loss like the Chicago Bears suffered in Week 1 to the Green Bay Packers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Chicago began the season ranked No. 7, but their unimpressive debut forced them out of the top 10 and into the NFL's mid-tier of teams.

Check out the complete 2019 NFL Power Rankings entering Week 2:

2019 NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: Bears plummet after loss to Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago