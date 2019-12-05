2019 NFL Playoff Picture: Who to root for in Week 14 if you are a Baltimore Ravens fan

Things are shaping up nicely for the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Playoff Picture. They are winning, the Patriots are losing, the Steelers are on their third-string quarterback and the Browns are imploding for what seems like the 20th time this season.

It is a good time to be a Ravens fan - aside from just Lamar Jackson being the future of your organization.

Unlike most other fanbases in the NFL right now, Baltimore fans have the leverage to worry about seeding and not whether or not they'll make the playoffs. A victory in Week 14 gives them a playoff spot. Add in a Pittsburgh loss or tie and then they also win the AFC North. Both are really foregone conclusions.

Attention now turns on getting a crucial first-round bye and also home-field advantage in the AFC. As things currently stand, Baltimore is the top team in the conference, holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over the New England Patriots.

Ideally for Baltimore fans, the Ravens win out. If they do that there are no concerns and the AFC's path to the Super Bowl goes through Baltimore. These things are easier said than done though.

Several teams could help the Ravens in their quest to that No. 1 seed in the AFC. Right now they stand at 10-2 and here is how their playoff picture pans out:

Here are the teams in the playoff picture in the AFC that the Ravens hold a tiebreaker over:

-New England Patriots (10-2)

-Houston Texans (8-4)



Here are the tiebreakers which the Ravens have lost:

-Kansas City Chiefs (8-4)

With these tiebreakers still up in the air:

-Buffalo Bills (9-3)

-Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5)

-Tennessee Titans (7-5)

-Oakland Raiders (6-6)

-Indianapolis Colts (6-6)









Ravens Week 14 Rooting Guide

Baltimore Ravens (10-2) vs. Buffalo Bills (9-3)

Sunday, Dec. 8 at 1:00 p.m.



Of course, Ravens fans are rooting for their own team here. But this game is more critical than it may appear. Buffalo has a legitimate shot at winning the AFC East and passing the Patriots. If so, this game might determine which team is going to have home-field in the AFC.

Ravens need to win this game for multiple reasons. Root for the Ravens.

Denver Broncos (4-8) vs. Houston Texans (8-4)

Sunday, Dec. 8 at 1:00 p.m. ET



Denver has a crazy outside shot of making the playoffs. No chance though of catching the Ravens. Root for the Broncos.

Indianapolis Colts (6-6) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7)

Sunday, Dec. 8 at 1:00 p.m. ET



Technically the Colts could pass the Ravens in either the division champs standings or in the Wild Card if something crazy happens. Keep it safe and root for the Buccaneers.

Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) vs. Arizona Cardinals (3-8-1)

Sunday, Dec. 8 at 4:25 p.m. ET



Somehow, the pesky Steelers are still in the race for the AFC North. The kibosh can be put on that notion with a Ravens win and Steelers loss. On the flip side, if the Ravens lose and the Steelers win, Pittsburgh is two games back for the division. Root for the Cardinals.

Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) vs. New England Patriots (10-2)

Sunday, Dec. 8 at 4:25 p.m. ET



Fortunately, the Ravens game will be over before this game transpires. Since the Chiefs have the tiebreaker over the Ravens, the need to stay far, far away from Baltimore in the standings.

The closer Kansas City gets, the more likely they can get a bye. Their schedule also is super favorable (vs. Broncos, at Bears, vs. Chargers). Then again, it's New England and life is better when the Patriots lose.

If the Ravens win, root for the Chiefs. If the Ravens lose, yes, root for the Patriots.

Tennessee Titans (7-5) vs. Oakland Raiders (6-6)

Sunday, Dec. 8, 4:25 p.m. ET



Both these teams are not within earshot of the Ravens but technically can still pass them. Neither should be a concern, but rooting for the Raiders ensures that no team is within three games of the Ravens with three weeks to go.

