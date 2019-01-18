2019 NFL mock draft: Daniel Jeremiah sees surprise 49ers pick at No. 2 originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Nick Bosa? Josh Allen? Quinnen Williams?

Keep guessing.

Daniel Jeremiah, a former scout and current draft analyst for NFL.com, has a bit of a surprise pick for the 49ers at No. 2 overall. One day after ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. projected San Francisco to select Allen, Jeremiah has the team picking Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary.

Here's what Jeremiah wrote about the prospect:

Gary has the size of a defensive tackle but the skill set to play on the edge. He'll give the 49ers one of the best young D-lines in the NFL.

At 6-foot-5 and 287 pounds, Gary has the ideal frame for the NFL. He can play all over the line and was the No. 1 high school prospect in the class of 2016.

In his final year at Michigan, Gary played in nine games and had 3.5 sacks, plus 6.5 tackles for loss. He totaled 9.5 sacks and 23 tackles for loss for his three-year college career.

How does Gary stack up with Allen? Let's take a look at some measurables and numbers.

Height: Gary 6-5; Allen 6-5

Weight: Gary 287; Allen 260

Tackles (2018): Gary 38 (6.5 TFL); Allen 88 (21.5 TFL)

Sacks (2018): Gary 3.5; Allen 17







The two are very different players, making their stats hard to compare. Allen is a stand-up edge rusher who uses his speed to attack the quarterback and is also an outside linebacker. Gary is a classic defensive lineman who has the speed for sacks and the size to stuff the run.

There's more than three months until the NFL draft, and the debates have just begun with who the 49ers should select.

Don't expect that to slow down anytime soon.