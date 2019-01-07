2019 NFL mock draft: How Raiders could use No. 24 pick traded by Bears originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

We now know the Raiders own the No. 24 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Cody Parkey's missed/blocked field-goal attempt in the Chicago Bears' Sunday playoff loss sealed that.

So, what should the Silver and Black do with the first of the many picks they acquired in the controversial Khalil Mack trade? The NFL mock drafts have all kinds of ideas.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Let's dive in, shall we?

CBS Sports: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

What they're saying: "Khalil Mack was traded before the season, Bruce Irvin was cut last month, and the Raiders are one of the NFL's worst pass-rushing units. They have to address the position early, and possibly often in the 2019 draft."



SB Nation: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

What they're saying: "The Raiders, with a new front office manned by former NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock, could go for value over character by picking Simmons."



Sporting News: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

What they're saying: "This is a pick the late Al Davis would love, as Brown is the classic speedy threat built to consistently make big plays before and after the catch."



The Raiders also own the No. 4 pick, and will find out the position of the selection they received in the Amari Cooper trade once the Dallas Cowboys either lose in the playoffs or win the Super Bowl. We do know the pick will be somewhere between Nos. 25 and 32 – not exactly what the Raiders had in mind when they did the deal.