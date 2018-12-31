2019 NFL mock draft: Raiders own No. 4 overall pick, plenty of options originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Oakland Raiders have clear needs at edge rusher, running back, wide receiver, middle linebacker and safety. So, it's probably good that the team owns four picks in the top 35 of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Come April, Raiders coach Jon Gruden will have decisions to make on those picks, particularly at No. 4 overall, where a generational talent should be available. Gruden won't know where the first-round picks he acquired in the trades of Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears and Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys will be until those teams are eliminated from the playoffs or win the Super Bowl.

We do know those picks will fall between Nos. 21 and 32 -- much lower than Gruden and Co. anticipated when making those deals. And while the Raiders could package them in a trade for an earlier selection, they have so many holes that standing pat and drafting two potential superstars might be a better course of action.

Here's what various NFL mock drafts have the Raiders doing with the No. 4 pick, along with forecasts of what they could do with their other two first-round selections.

Bleacher Report: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

What they're saying: "In a draft class without Nick Bosa, Quinnen Williams would be the type of player considered a No. 1 overall prospect. The only reason he's ranked No. 2 on my board is because of Bosa's ability and impact. For the Raiders, landing Williams can completely change the franchise."

Other Raiders picks: Oshane Ximines, DE, Old Dominion (No. 25); D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss (No. 27)





Newsday: Ed Oliver, DL, Houston

What they're saying: "Ed Oliver is a quick, disruptive interior lineman who projects best as a pass-rushing three-technique, similar to Aaron Donald or Geno Atkins."

Other Raiders picks: Not forecast (mock only covered the top 20 selections)





NFLDraftScout.com: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

What they're saying: "Ferrell isn't the quick twitch athlete some want on the edge, but he possesses terrific length and strength and plays with excellent technique."

Other Raiders picks: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State (No. 24); Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia (No. 28)





SB Nation: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

What they're saying: "Williams is arguably the best prospect in the draft. He certainly looked like it in Alabama's Orange Bowl win over Oklahoma on Saturday. So while the Raiders will go into the offseason with greater needs, they cannot pass over Williams."

Other Raiders picks: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss (No. 24); Brian Burns, DE/OLB, Florida State (No. 28)



