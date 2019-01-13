2019 NFL mock draft: A's prospect Kyler Murray a projected first-round pick originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The A's reportedly are prepared for Kyler Murray to enter the 2019 NFL Draft, and recent mock drafts make it easy to see why.

In a draft that lacks standout signal-callers but has plenty of teams who need quarterbacks, the Heisman Trophy winner from Oklahoma is gaining traction as a possible first-round pick. But where exactly is Murray projected to land?

Let's take a look at what Murray's draft future could portend.

The Athletic: Washington, No. 15 overall

What they're saying: "It seems more and more likely that Murray will choose the NFL over MLB, which adds another level of intrigue to the 2019 NFL Draft discussion. The Heisman Trophy winner has an electric skill set with his athleticism and arm talent, but at only 5-9 and 185 pounds, his draft value will be hotly debated by fans, media and NFL evaluators. Murray to Washington would certainly add a jolt of adrenaline to an unsettled quarterback situation."



USA Today Draft Wire: Oakland Raiders, No. 27 overall

What they're saying: "If there's a team that can afford to take a huge gamble with a first-round pick in this draft, it's the only one that has three of them. Jon Gruden inherited Derek Carr, and the Raiders have clearly had a flair for the dramatic since he arrived. The only thing that would be more shocking than trading Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper in the same year would be spending a first-round pick on Murray."



CBS Sports: New England Patriots, No. 29 overall

What they're saying: "Bill Belichick has made a career out of staying well ahead of the curve and inventing new ways to manufacture offensive production. Is it time for him to draft Tom Brady's heir apparent? Murray has a lot more pocket passing skills than you'd expect for a small, athletic quarterback."



If the Raiders selected Murray with one of their three first-round picks, A's fans might not have to travel far to see the one that got away -- assuming the Silver and Black find a temporary home in the Bay Area next season before moving to Las Vegas in 2020. Murray himself wouldn't have to travel far, either ... if he had designs on playing two sports and made it to the big leagues before the Raiders moved to Sin City. Of course, if Murray wanted to be the next Deion Sanders, it's worth noting that Washington, D.C. and Foxboro also have MLB teams nearby.

Despite their concerns surrounding the NFL Draft, the A's still expect Murray to ultimately report to spring training. Murray has until Monday to decide whether or not he will enter the draft.