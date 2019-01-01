2019 NFL Mock Draft: Outlining the first-round options for the Redskins originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

A new year demands a new 2019 NFL mock draft.

<<GALLERY: 2019 NFL MOCK DRAFT 7.0>>

How happy folks are with the Washington Redskins selection at no. 15 probably depends on how one ranks the team priorities.

There are many. Depending on whether the Redskins retain players under contract, namely cornerback Josh Norman and inside linebacker Zach Brown, the list may grow. Releasing safety D.J. Swearinger already changed the need rankings.

The 2019 draft class isn't set yet. Who enters and who stays in school by the Jan. 14 declaration deadline plays a factor in any discussion of positional strength and weaknesses, not to mention who goes where.

We do have a current draft order for the 20 non-playoff teams, so that's helpful. Now that we've established some caveats, here's a look at names likely connected with Washington at 15 going forward.

Quarterback – Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State. This could change by Jan. 2 if the Bullis product decides he wants another season in Columbus. In a year with few blue chip QB prospects – and perhaps none if Haskins skips the draft. This strong-armed passer is the one teams would target in the top half of round one. Otherwise, we'll see if front offices talk themselves into Duke's Daniel Jones, Missouri's Drew Lock or West Virginia's Will Grier. Alex Smith's injury recovery timeline remains a major factor.

Wide receiver – Marquise Brown, Oklahoma. The 5-foot-9 speedster might be the first receiver off the board, but that might not occur until outside the top 20. Washington needs a proven veteran more than a kid. For a speed infusion and potential Jamison Crowder replacement, Brown intrigues.

Guard – Cody Ford, Oklahoma. We know Jay Gruden isn't wild about selecting interior offensive linemen in the first round. We know the Redskins have struggled for stability at left guard two years running.

Edge rusher – Montez Sweat, Mississippi State. The Redskins spent recent second-round picks on outside linebackers Preston Smith and Ryan Anderson. Good players, but they finished with a combined six sacks. Smith is headed to free agency and there's a sense the Redskins aren't making his retention a priority, according to a league source. A good crop of pass rushers this year includes the 6-foot-6 Sweat, who ranked among the nation's leaders with 11.5 sacks.

Inside linebacker – Devin White, LSU. Zach Brown's late-season comments were of a player expecting a change in scenery next season. Maybe the coaching staff feels good about pairing Shaun Dion Hamilton with Josh Harvey-Clemons in the spot next to Mason Foster. Selecting White, a three-down talent, eliminates a platoon need and provides speed to the defense.

Cornerback – DeAndre Baker, Georgia. Keep Josh Norman, and the Redskins can feel good about this unit. Move on, and help is required. Baker received All-SEC team honors for a second consecutive season.

Safety – Deionte Thompson, Alabama. Not a strong positional unit in the first round beyond the latest Crimson Tide playmaker. If the Redskins don't retain Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, safety arguably becomes the top need after quarterback.

