2019 NFL mock draft: Mel Kiper Jr. changes picks for 49ers, Raiders

Mel Kiper Jr. is officially on the Kyler Murray train.

The ESPN analyst projected that the Arizona Cardinals would select the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback No. 1 overall in his latest mock draft. That created an immediate domino effect for the 49ers and Raiders, as Kiper Jr. now has both teams taking different players than his last mock draft.

Fans of either Bay Area team will be pretty happy with the results, though. Both franchises would have a decent claim to saying they drafted the best defensive player available, while the Silver and Black was able to shore up positions of need on both sides of the ball.

Without further adieu, here's how Kiper Jr. thinks the first round will shake out for the 49ers and Raiders.

49ers, No.2: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

What Kiper's saying: "The 49ers could be the big winners if Murray goes No. 1 because it means the top pass-rusher -- and my top-ranked prospect -- is still on the board here."

Analysis: The 49ers are set to meet with Bosa at their Santa Clara facility, and NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco noted Monday that it stands to reason Bosa will end up atop their draft board. If Murray goes to their NFC West rivals in the desert, San Francisco seemingly wouldn't mind playing him twice a year for the foreseeable future if Bosa leads a revamped pass rush that will try to take him down.

Raiders, No. 4: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

What Kiper's saying: "Jon Gruden & Co. are the other big winners if Murray goes with the first pick. Instead of the top three defensive players coming off the board, at least one of them would be available at No. 4 in this scenario."

Analysis: If the Cardinals take Murray, they'll most likely miss out on Bosa and Kentucky defensive end Josh Allen. It would sting to not be able to select one of the two best edge rushers, but the 2019 draft is rich with defensive talent and Quinnen Williams is far from a consolation prize. Williams' rise has been rapid, but the Alabama product's all-around ability was evident in his breakout season. The Raiders need building blocks all over the defense, and Williams fits the bill.

Raiders, No. 24: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

What Kiper's saying: "Could the best running back in the draft fall to them here? It's possible. Jacobs has limited tread on his tires -- just 300 career touches for the Crimson Tide -- and is a receiving threat out of the backfield."

Analysis: Mike Mayock's trip to the National Championship at Levi's Stadium could pay big dividends if Kiper's mock plays out. He would have gotten an in-person glimpse at his first two first-round picks, including the Raiders' running back of the future who can also fill an immediate need. As Pro Football Focus' Mike Renner noted, a whopping 41 percent of Jacobs' carries went for a first down or a touchdown in 2018. Meanwhile, the Raiders gained the seventh-fewest first downs on rushing plays (86) last year.

Raiders, No. 27: Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

What Kiper's saying: "I really liked what I saw on tape from Ya-Sin in his lone season at Temple, when he broke up 12 passes and had two interceptions. He's an easy mover with outstanding athletic traits."

Analysis: Ya-Sin, who played for Temple as a graduate transfer in 2018, did not feature in either of Kiper's previous mock drafts. After being Kiper's seventh-ranked corner on Feb. 6, Ya-Sin is now the second corner off the board in his latest mock draft. That doesn't necessarily mean the Raiders are reaching, though, as Ya-Sin thrived in his only season with the Owls. Pro Football Focus graded him out as the American Athletic Conference's best corner, and he was first-team All-AAC. If he can make a similar jump to the pros, the Raiders might have a steal on their hands.