2019 NFL mock draft: Who are consensus picks for Raiders, 49ers? originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The 2019 NFL Draft might still be a month-and-a-half away, but that means we're right in the middle of prognostication season.

With a pick each in the top five, 49ers and Raiders fans surely have racked up plenty of searches for "NFL mock draft" since the end of the regular season in order to find out the consensus projections. Now, there's a datbase for that.

SB Nation's Adam Stites has compiled an ever-updating directory of mocks for every pick in the first round, and Bay Area football fans will like the results.

As of this writing, the majority of the 50-plus mock drafts Stites compiled (57 percent, as of this writing) predict that the 49ers will draft Ohio State edge rusher Nick Bosa. The links between the Arizona Cardinals and Heisman-winning quarterback Kyler Murray have manifested in 51 percent of the mocks Stites gathered, and that would open the door for the 49ers to draft the player who many consider to be the best in his draft class.

Murray's common selection at No. 1 overall would seem to benefit the Raiders, too. In 49 percent of the mock drafts in SB Nation's database, the Silver and Black picked Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (26 percent) or Kentucky edge rusher Josh Allen (23 percent). After finishing 2018 with an NFL-low 13 sacks, either Williams or Allen would provide a shot in the arm to the Raiders defense.

Whether or not all of that happens is another question entirely, though. The draft is still 45 days away, and a lot can change during that time.

If any of it does happen, you'll have an easy place to see who got it right.