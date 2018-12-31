2019 NFL mock draft: 49ers should use No. 2 overall pick on edge rusher originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The 49ers' 2018 NFL season is barely one day old, and it's already time to talk about the 2019 draft.

Since they finished 4-12, the 49ers will own the No. 2 overall pick, and their needs are apparent. They must improve a defense that set an NFL record for the fewest takeaways with just seven, and allowed the fifth-most points in the league at 27.2 per game.

Those stats indicate a lack of a pass rush, and luckily for the 49ers, this year's draft class isn't short on talented edge rushers who can get to the quarterback and disrupt running lanes.

Here's a selection from various NFL mock drafts highlighting players the 49ers might/should/could take, come April:

Bleacher Report: Josh Allen, OLB/DE, Kentucky

What they're saying: "Kentucky's Josh Allen dominated the SEC this season with 18.5 tackles for a loss and 14 sacks while showing the length, burst and power on a 6'5", 260-pound frame that will get scouts excited. Barring a wild trade scenario to land Bosa, this is the next best move for a team desperate to add a pass rush."



Newsday: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

What they're saying: "Quinnen Williams is the latest Crimson Tide defensive lineman to get early-round draft attention. The redshirt sophomore dominated against top offensive linemen and has the power and instincts to impact both the run and pass."



NFLDraftScout.com: Nick Bosa, OLB/DE, Ohio State

What's they saying: "Bosa is the spittin' image of his older brother, Joey, which is to say that he's a future Pro Bowl edge rusher. He's all the more likely to live up to his talent playing opposite a rising star in DeForest Buckner."



SB Nation: Josh Allen, OLB/DE, Kentucky

What's they're saying: "Allen going this high will be dependent on him having a great showing at the NFL Scouting Combine in a couple months. If his timing numbers are off, the 49ers will have a tough decision to make. Would they really Alabama's Quinnen Williams after taking DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead recently?"

