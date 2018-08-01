2019 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Defensive line domination

Another look at what the 2019 NFL Draft might look like. Here's our latest mock version 3.0.

The 2018 NFL season hasn't yet started, but that's not stopping us from taking a look at what the 2019 NFL Draft might look like.

<<GALLERY: 2019 NFL MOCK DRAFT: PRESEASON EDITION>>

Teams' rosters don't have to be cut down to 53 players for another few weeks, but we're still here to look at what college players may be making their way onto NFL teams in about a year's time. These projections will change with time, as college players' seasons progress and injuries affect NFL rosters. The draft positions will also change as the successes and failures of each NFL team alters the draft order.

There are many fewer quarterbacks projected in the top 10 in this mock draft than in 2018. Instead, the defensive line is stealing the show.

Like his brother Joey, Nick Bosa is a force to be reckoned with on the defensive line. Another outstanding season at Ohio State could have the pass rusher selected even higher than his big brother.

As expected, Power 5 talent dominates the first round, as all but two of the 32 projected first-rounders are from major conferences.

