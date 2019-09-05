2019 NFL Kickoff Show for 49ers and Raiders: How to watch online

After seven months of waiting, it can finally be said.

Football is back.

After disappointing 2018 seasons, the 49ers and Raiders have high expectations for playoff-caliber campaigns in 2019.

The 49ers are counting on a healthy Jimmy Garoppolo to lead the offense after his 2018 season was cut short with an ACL tear in Week 3. The 49ers also drafted Nick Bosa and traded for Dee Ford to fortify the defensive line, and are expecting another monster year from star tight end George Kittle. The 49ers will start their 2019 on the road Sunday in Tampa Bay as they hope to snap their five-year playoff drought.

The Raiders made a big splash over the offseason by acquiring star wideout Antonio Brown from the Steelers. Brown, however, has been at the center of quite a bit of drama ever since he moved to Oakland. From frostbitten feet to #HelmetGate to publicly complaining about getting fined, AB's Raiders tenure has gotten off to a rocky start. Regardless, QB Derek Carr and the rest of the new-look Raiders offense are hoping for a rejuvenated season after a rocky first year under coach Jon Gruden. The Silver and Black will open at home on "Monday Night Football" against the Broncos.

49ers Insider Matt Maiocco and Raiders Insider Scott Bair will join experts from the NBC Sports regional networks to look ahead to football season on the 2019 NFL Kickoff Show, which will stream on the MyTeams app and on NBCSportsBayArea.com. The show will air Thursday at 10 a.m. PT, and you can join the conversation on Twitter using the hasting #NFLkickoffNBC.

Here's how you can watch NBC Sports' NFL Kickoff Show online.

DATE: Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019

TIME: 10 a.m. PT

WHERE: MyTeams app and Desktop stream





