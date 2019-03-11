2019 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Latest signings, cuts, rumors and more from around the league originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Let's do some legal tampering!

The NFL's new league year begins this week, but on Wednesday, because the NFL is your contraian friend who isn't that fun to bring to parties. Until Wednesday, it's Adam Schefter's world and we're all just living in it. For the next 48 hours, as teams and players legally tamper, reports of new deals, potential re-signings, and player movement will flood the ol' TL.

You're in luck, though, because it's our job to make this easy for you. This here tracker will be all you need to follow along through a crazy two days of NFL news. Whether it's Bears, the NFC North, the NFL in general, or just some zesty rumors, we'll be keeping this tracker updated -- or Live, you might say -- all week long.

Monday AM 3/11:

8AM: Our own Moon Mullin is reporting that the Bears are bringing back Ben Braunecker:

8AM: Looks like Danny Amendola is headed to Detroit:

Former Dolphins' WR Danny Amendola plans to sign with Detroit, per source. Amendola is in Detroit now, taking a physical and as long as there are no complications, he will be a Lion, reunited with GM Bob Quinn and HC Matt Patricia. #Lions — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 11, 2019

8AM: Some pretty heavy speculation, but here's some water being thrown on Amos' return to the Bears:

Great stuff on how Eric Weddle ended up signing with the Rams. @MMQB says the Bears "were chomping at the bit" to have him in Halas Hall first. His price tag was 5 million plus incentives. Sounds like Adrian Amos was not the Bears first choice. — David Kaplan (@thekapman) March 11, 2019

8AM: Brandon Carr is staying in Baltimore: