2019 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Latest signings, cuts, rumors and more from around the league

Cam Ellis
NBC Sports Chicago

2019 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Latest signings, cuts, rumors and more from around the league originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Let's do some legal tampering! 

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The NFL's new league year begins this week, but on Wednesday, because the NFL is your contraian friend who isn't that fun to bring to parties. Until Wednesday, it's Adam Schefter's world and we're all just living in it. For the next 48 hours, as teams and players legally tamper, reports of new deals, potential re-signings, and player movement will flood the ol' TL. 

You're in luck, though, because it's our job to make this easy for you. This here tracker will be all you need to follow along through a crazy two days of NFL news. Whether it's Bears, the NFC North, the NFL in general, or just some zesty rumors, we'll be keeping this tracker updated -- or Live, you might say -- all week long. 

Monday AM 3/11: 

8AM: Our own Moon Mullin is reporting that the Bears are bringing back Ben Braunecker:

8AM: Looks like Danny Amendola is headed to Detroit: 

8AM: Some pretty heavy speculation, but here's some water being thrown on Amos' return to the Bears: 

8AM: Brandon Carr is staying in Baltimore: 

What to Read Next