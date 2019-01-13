2019 NFL Draft: Where pick Raiders acquired in Amari Cooper trade will be originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Fly, Eagles, fly.

That what the Oakland Raiders will be saying, anyway.

The Cowboys' divisional-round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday means Dallas' 2019 first-round draft pick, which was shipped to the Raiders in the Amari Cooper trade, either will be No. 26 or No. 27 overall. Which one depends on what the Philadelphia Eagles do Sunday.

If the Eagles lose to the New Orleans Saints in their playoff meeting, the pick going to the Raiders will be No. 27, with Philadelphia selecting 25th and the Indianapolis Colts 26th. But if the Eagles win, the pick will be No. 26, with the Colts going 25th.

The Raiders also own the No. 4 and No. 24 picks in April's draft. The latter was acquired from the Chicago Bears in the controversial Khalil Mack trade.

Oakland's three first-round picks might give the rebuilding team three options. One, the Raiders could use one of the later picks if they get involved in the Antonio Brown trade sweepstakes and the price for the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver -- reportedly a second-round pick -- rises with the competition. Two, they could package the two later picks to move up in the draft and select a higher-rated prospect.

Lastly, they simply could stand pat and draft three potentially franchise-altering players. Notable star players recently drafted either 26th or 27th overall include Calvin Ridley, Duane Brown, Clay Matthews, DeAndre Hopkins, DeAngelo Williams and Roddy White.

Whatever the Silver and Black does, it should make for an interesting offseason.