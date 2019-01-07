2019 NFL Draft targets for Patriots from Alabama vs. Clemson title game originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Alabama and Clemson will square off in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night, and it's a good opportunity for New England Patriots fans to watch some players Bill Belichick could target in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Both of the Patriots' first-round picks in 2018, Georgia running back Sony Michel and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, played in this title game last season. Belichick also has drafted four players from Alabama since Nick Saban became Crimson Tide head coach in 2007.

Here are five players the Patriots could target in the 2019 NFL Draft who will play in Monday night's Alabama vs. Clemson CFP title game.

Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama

Could the Patriots find Rob Gronkowski's eventual successor in April's draft? Smith is one of the top tight ends in this class, and he has tallied 40 receptions for 667 yards and seven touchdowns entering Monday's title game. Smith has the type of speed and athleticism that would help him be a solid pass-catching tight end at the pro level.



Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

Davis is good at stuffing the run but also does a decent job shedding blocks in pass rush. He also commands double teams due to his impressive 6-foot-7, 316-pound frame. Davis is playing well to end the season, which is good for his draft stock. He has tallied nine QB pressures, six tackles and a sack over the last two games for 'Bama.



Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

Thompson could be off the board when the Patriots have their first pick because he's one of the top safeties in this year's class. He's a good tackler but can also excel in pass coverage, and his ability to make spectacular plays, like the interception in the video below, is quite impressive.



Austin Bryant, DE, Clemson

Bryant dominated Notre Dame's offensive line during Clemson's College Football Playoff semifinal victory. He tallied six total tackles and two sacks, earning him the game's defensive MVP award. Bryant's versatility as someone who rushes the quarterback well but also is stout against the run makes him a nice fit for Belichick's defense. Bryant will be a key component of Clemson's game plan Monday as they try to slow down Heisman Trophy runner-up and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.



Hunter Renfrow, WR, Clemson

Renfrow isn't going to blow by defensive backs with great speed, but he's a very good route runner and finds different ways to get open. He would be a potential slot receiver fit for the Patriots. And, of course, he's no stranger to coming up clutch in high-pressure moments. Renfrow tallied 10 receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns (including the game-winning score) in Clemson's CFP national title game win over Alabama in the 2016 season.

