2019 NFL Draft quarterback prospects for Washington to consider

It's well-documented by now that the Washington Redskins are in serious need of a starting quarterback for 2019.

Let's take a deeper dive into the prospects Trevor Matich is keeping an eye on.

North Carolina State QB Ryan Finley. Since transferring to N.C. State, Finley has thrown for 10,366 career yards, second in school history only to Philip Rivers. Draft experts have been critical of his arm strength and mobility, but the 24-year-old's collegiate experience could go a long way in an NFL locker room.

Missouri QB Drew Lock. A profile passer who is 27 yards away from cracking the NCAA top 40 all-time in passing yards is one of the most highly sought after QB prospects in the draft and is someone the Redskins, a team desperate for a QB, should be watching for.

West Virginia QB Will Grier. The Mountaineers quarterback elected to skip his team's 2018 Camping World Bowl game to focus on preparing for the 2019 NFL draft. Grier threw for 3,864 passing yards and 37 touchdowns in 2018. His draft projection continues to fluctuate throughout the first round.

Washington State QB Gardner Minshew II. The Cougars gunslinger popped off for 36 passing touchdowns, while throwing for 4,480 yards and no 4th quarter interceptions in 2018. Minshew broke WSU's single-season record for pass completions (468) and the Pac-12 single-season record for passing yards (4,776). Beware of the mustache.

