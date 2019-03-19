2019 NFL Draft pick reset: Which teams have most selections post-free-agency? originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The frenzy that is NFL free agency has died down quite a bit since the market officially opened last Wednesday with the start of the new league year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In addition to hundreds of millions of dollars being spent to sign the top free agents, several blockbuster trades were completed as well. In fact, two of the league's best wide receivers, Antonio Brown and Odell Beckham Jr., were dealt for multiple trade assets.

A lot of draft picks were exchanged as a result of these trades. The New England Patriots owned the most picks in the 2019 NFL Draft entering free agency, but after the New York Giants traded OBJ and defensive end Olivier Vernon to the Cleveland Browns, they also have 12 picks in next month's draft.

Here's a look at how many 2019 draft picks each of the 32 teams own as of Tuesday (h/t to ESPN's Field Yates).

12: New England Patriots, New York Giants

11: Cincinnati Bengals

10: Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers

9: Washington Redskins, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts

8: Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, Oakland Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings

7: Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers

6: New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers

5: Chicago Bears

4: Seattle Seahawks

















Story continues

The Patriots have plenty of roster holes to fill in the draft. Wide receiver, tight end and offensive tackle are among the most notable areas of need. Luckily for New England, this draft class has several good tight end prospects to consider.

Of course, the Patriots also could package some of these picks and trade for an established star. Either way, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has a lot of options over the next month, and that's not good news for the rest of the league.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.