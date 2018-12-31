2019 NFL Draft order: Updated scenarios after Week 17, before playoffs originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The 49ers and the Raiders' disappointing 4-12 seasons came to fitting ends Sunday, with both Bay Area teams suffering lopsided losses to the Rams and the Chiefs, respectively. With the NFL regular season now completed, the order of the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft has been determined, and both San Francisco and Oakland will pick in the top five.

The 49ers secured the No. 2 overall pick with an 48-32 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The Raiders held onto the No. 4 overall selection after a 35-3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here's a look at the first 20 picks of the first round draft order*:

1. Cardinals (3-13)

2. 49ers (4-12)

3. Jets (4-12)

4. Raiders (4-12)

5. Buccaneers (5-11)

6. Giants (5-11)

7. Jaguars (5-11)

8. Lions (6-10)

9. Bills (6-10)

10. Broncos (6-10)

11. Bengals (6-10)

12. Packers (6-9-1)

13. Dolphins (7-9)

14. Falcons (7-9)

15. Redskins (7-9)

16. Panthers (7-9)

17. Browns (7-8-1)

18. Vikings (8-7-1)

19. Titans (9-7)

20. Steelers (9-6-1)







































*Picks 21 through 32 will be determined by playoff results

The 49ers and Raiders both need an edge rusher, and they should be able to grab a good one in their draft positions. However, Ohio State's Nick Bosa might be out of their reach, since the Arizona Cardinals likely will draft him No. 1.

The Raiders own two other first-round picks, but their spot in the order will be determined by when the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bears are eliminated from the playoffs. Dallas and Chicago sent the picks to Oakland in trades for Amari Cooper and Khalil Mack, respectively.