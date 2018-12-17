2019 NFL Draft order: 49ers drop to fourth after win; Raiders second originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The 49ers got back in the win column Sunday, but they might have moved out of Nick Bosa territory.

At the end of Sunday afternoon's games, the 49ers fell to fourth in the 2019 NFL Draft order. The Raiders, meanwhile, moved up to the second spot.

NFL Draft standings post 4PM today



1. Cardinals

2. Raiders

3. Jets

4. 49ers

5. Jaguars

6 Falcons

7. Lions

8. Giants

9. Bucs

10. Bills

11. Packers

12. Panthers

13. Eagles

14. Broncos

15. Bengals

16. Browns

17. Dolphins

18. Redskins





































— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) December 17, 2018

Bosa, a former Ohio State edge rusher, is widely expected to be the top selection in Nashville next April. That doesn't mean the 49ers and Raiders will be without options when they do pick, though.

San Francisco still would be in position to address its pressing need at wide receiver, or draft one of the litany of other pass rushers (Kentucky's Josh Allen or Houston's Ed Oliver) at No. 4. With two games remaining against teams playing for the NFC's top seed to close out the season (Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams), it's possible the 49ers won't move much in the draft order after Sunday.

If the current order holds, the Raiders also would be in position to draft a top pass rusher less than a year after trading Khalil Mack, despite likely missing out on Bosa as well. With needs all over the field, LSU safety Greedy Williams and Alabama offensive lineman Jonah Williams figure to be options for the Silver and Black, too.

A lot more than just the draft order can change between now and April 25, but the 49ers and Raiders should be in position to draft impactful players right away.