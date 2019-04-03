2019 NFL Draft has more than two great players, Kyle Shanahan says originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The 49ers will have their fair share of options with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. It's not a place that coach Kyle Shanahan wants to be in because of another losing season, but it's a process he's enjoying.

"It's a lot more fun than being farther back," Shanahan said this week on The Adam Schefter Podcast. "It's something I never want to be in, and it's not something you're proud of, but when you do get here, it's definitely a lot more fun looking at players who have a chance at going at 2 as opposed to 20."

NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan confirmed Tuesday that the 49ers are scheduled to meet with Kentucky edge rusher Josh Allen in the coming days. The team also already has met with Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa, who is the favorite to land in San Francisco.

This is more than a two-player race, though. As NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco noted, don't forget about Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams. To Shanahan, it could be even deeper than that.

"There's a lot of good options," Shanahan said. "There's definitely more than two great players. The fact that we're picking at 2 makes me feel pretty good about that."

With such a deep class, how tough of a decision is being on the clock at No. 2? Shanahan is taking a different approach when looking at the situation.

"I think it's a fun decision," He said. "You know you're gonna get a good player, or you know you're gonna get some very good trade offers that's gonna have you go farther back but still probably be able to get a good player. I look at it as a win-win."

The last time the 49ers had the No. 2 pick, they traded back one spot in 2017 and selected defensive end Solomon Thomas. Shanahan is open to trade offers again this year, and the phones certainly will ring.

Just 23 more days until the 49ers are on the clock.