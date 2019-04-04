2019 NCAA Women's Final Four: Kelly Graves draws 'conductor' parallel between Steph Curry, Sabrina Ionescu

During a press conference Thursday at the 2019 NCAA Final Four, Kelly Graves reacts to NBA star Steph Curry's shoutout to Sabrina Ionescu on Wednesday. He also jokes that DeMarcus Cousins is still looking up to Oregon forward Ruthy Hebard. See more during the "Inside Pac-12 Basketball: Final Four Pregame" on Friday at 3:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

Scroll to continue with content Ad