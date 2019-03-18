2019 NCAA tournament: Bid breakdown by conference

The Big Ten and the ACC were among the conferences at the head of the class when the 2019 NCAA tournament bracket was revealed Sunday evening. The Big Ten leads the way with eight teams in the field, with two-seeds Michigan and Michigan State highest on the seed list.

The ACC, one of two conferences with seven teams in the field, claimed three of the four one-seeds (Duke, Virginia and North Carolina). The SEC also received seven bids, with Kentucky and Tennessee both being given two-seeds by the selection committee.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Big 12 has six teams in the field with three-seed Texas Tech receiving the best seed. Next in line are the American (four bids), Big East (four) and Pac-12 (three), with the latter seeing its total boosted by Oregon winning the league’s automatic bid. In total 11 conferences have at least two teams in the field, with the West Coast Conference claiming the fourth one-seed (Gonzaga).

Below is a list of the NCAA participants by conference, with the automatic bid recipient in caps.

Big Ten: 8 (Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, MICHIGAN STATE, Minnesota, Ohio State, Purdue, Wisconsin)

ACC: 7 (DUKE, Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech)

SEC: 7 (AUBURN, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee)

Big 12: 6 (Baylor, IOWA STATE, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech)

American: 4 (CINCINNATI, Houston, Temple, UCF)

Big East: 4 (Marquette, St. John’s, Seton Hall, VILLANOVA)

Pac-12: 3 (Arizona State, OREGON, Washington)

Atlantic 10: 2 (VCU, SAINT LOUIS)

Mountain West: 2 (Nevada, UTAH STATE)

OVC: 2 (Belmont, MURRAY STATE)

WCC: 2 (Gonzaga, SAINT MARY’S)

ONE-BID LEAGUES

Story continues

America East: 1 (VERMONT)

Atlantic Sun: 1 (LIBERTY)

Big Sky: 1 (MONTANA)

Big South: 1 (GARDNER-WEBB)

Big West: 1 (UC IRVINE)

Colonial: 1 (NORTHEASTERN)

Conference USA: 1 (OLD DOMINION)

Horizon: 1 (NORTHERN KENTUCKY)

Ivy: 1 (YALE)

Metro Atlantic: 1 (IONA)

Mid-American: 1 (BUFFALO)

MEAC: 1 (NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL)

Missouri Valley: 1 (BRADLEY)

Northeast: 1 (FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON)

Patriot: 1 (COLGATE)

Southern: 1 (WOFFORD)

Southland: 1 (ABILENE CHRISTIAN)

SWAC: 1 (PRAIRIE VIEW A&M)

Summit: 1 (NORTH DAKOTA STATE)

Sun Belt: 1 (GEORGIA STATE)

WAC: 1 (NEW MEXICO STATE)