2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament: No. 9 Washington falls to No. 1 UNC for second time in the tournament

No. 9 Washington men's basketball fell 59-81 to No. 1 North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday for the second time in program history. The Huskies' 81 points allowed is tied for the second-most this season. Jaylen Nowell finished with a team-high 12 points on 6-11 FG. Matisse Thybulle finished with two points, two blocks, four assists and four steals.

