The 2019 NBA Style Showdown: It's Finals Time

UPDATE, 6/7: Well, this just got interesting! We knew that our second NBA Style Showdown was heading toward an interesting conclusion, with two generational battles (LeBron and D-Wade, Kelly Oubre Jr. and D'Angelo Russell) in the semifinals. And now here we are, on the other side of Round Three, with a final contest of epic proportions staring us in the face. In the veteran corner: LeBron James, savior of Akron, pride of Los Angeles, the largest customer in Thom Browne's Rolodex. In the young gunner department: D'Angelo Russell, prince (for now) of Brooklyn, devoted Air Force 1 owner. They both battled hard to get this far—LeBron dispatched his old buddy Dwyane, while Russell knocked off no less than James Harden—and they'll face off in a generationally significant finals. Voting kicks off today at noon, and will run for 24 hours, with the winner announced on Monday. Will LeBron defend his crown? Or will the lefty from King's County become royalty? There's only one way to find out.

Vote now in the finals of the NBA Style Showdown on GQ's Instagram.

UPDATE, 6/6: In the immortal words of Mike Breen, BANG! Round Two of the 2019 NBA Style Showdown is in the books, and with it two upsets of epic proportions. Kelly Oubre Jr. took out the NBA’s King of Funk Russell Westbrook, while D’Angelo “Most Improved On and Off the Court” Russell easily handled former GQ cover star James Harden, taking 62% of the votes. It wasn’t all upsets, though: LeBron James and Dwyane Wade made easy work of their second-round competition. Now, the bracket is neatly divided between the dudes who first made NBA style a topic worth obsessing over a decade ago and the young guns who have taken the baton and run the fast break with it. In Round Three, the former Heat teammates LeBron James and Dwyane Wade will head-to-head, and Russell and Oubre Jr. will tangle on the other side. Voting kicks off today at noon and will run for a full 24 hours.

Vote now in Round Three of the NBA Style Showdown on GQ's Instagram.

UPDATE, 6/5: Round One is in the books. The favorites largely prevailed; all-timers like LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden live to flex another day. That's not to say there weren't upsets. Kyrie Irving knocked off Chris Paul, and Kelly Oubre Jr., leather harness and all, looks like a force to be reckoned with. Round Two starts today at noon, and runs another 24 hours.

Vote now in Round Two of the NBA Style Showdown on GQ's Instagram.

It all comes down to this. After a long arduous season, the moment fans and players alike has been waiting for has arrived. The NBA’s finest have put in the work: carrying extra weights, channelling Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon energy, experimenting with technology heretofore only available to Marty McFly, and even partnering with apps to take their game to the next level. Of course: we’re talking about how all roads lead to GQ’s second annual NBA Style Showdown.

Recent developments have only made what was already the most stylish sports league in the world that much fashionable. Hot Topic loyalist Kelly Oubre Jr. grabbed a deal with Converse as the brand re-entered the basketball market, Clippers rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander came into the league and proved he could dress with the vets, and PJ Tucker stretched the limits of the NBA’s new liberating sneaker policy.

We are matching up 16 of the NBA’s most unstoppable fit artists for a week-long competition that will crown the NBA’s best-dressed player by the end of it. Vote for your selections on our Instagram—Round One starts right now, 12:00 P.M. EST, and runs for 24 hours—and continue to follow along until the final buzzer.

