2019 NBA All-Star Game Voting Update: Beal's season much better than fan vote indicates

On Thursday the NBA released its first batch of voting results for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game rosters.

Fans account for 50 percent of the vote to determine the starting lineups for the All-Star Game.

The 2019 NBA All-Star Game takes place on Sunday, Feb. 17 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. The game tips off at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

It should come as no surprise that Lebron James leads all players in total votes with 1,083,363. Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo is not far behind with 991,561.

John Wall and Bradley Beal both cracked the top ten for Eastern Conference backcourt players. Regardless of the voting outcome, Wall will not be able to participate in All-Star Weekend festivities due to the heel injury that is expected to sideline him for the remainder of the season.

Beal, who is having yet another All-Star caliber season, still has a lot of ground to make up if he is to crack the starting lineup.

The All-Star reserves are determined by the coaching staff's chosen to represent each conference. So if Beal does not climb the fan vote rankings, his on-court performance can still get him a trip to Charlotte.

To vote for your favorite NBA players to make the 2019 All-Star Game, go to vote.nba.com.

The voting window is from Dec. 25, 2018 until Jan. 21, 2019.

EASTERN CONFERENCE ALL-STAR VOTING UPDATE:

Guards:

1. Kyrie Irving, Celtics. 910,329

2. Dwyane Wade, Heat. 409,156

3. Kemba Walker, Hornets. 319,519

4. Ben Simmons, 76ers. 259,993

5. Victor Oladipo, Pacers. 198,009

6. Kyle Lowry, Raptors. 180,571

7. Zach LaVine, Bulls. 128,605

8. Jeremy Lin, Hawks. 62,573

9. Bradley Beal, Wizards. 61,269

10. John Wall, Wizards. 54,366



















Frontcourt:

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks. 991,561

2. Kawhi Leonard, Raptors. 774,172

3. Joel Embiid, 76ers. 648,002

4. Jimmy Butler, 76ers. 222,206

5. Jayson Tatum, Celtics. 214,622

6. Blake Griffin, Pistons. 192,694

7. Vince Carter, Hawks. 76,022

8. Andre Drummond, Pistons. 68,204

9. Gordon Hayward, Celtics. 66,492

10. Al Horford, Celtics. 62,288























WESTERN CONFERENCE ALL-STAR VOTING UPDATE:

Guards:

1. Stephen Curry, Warriors. 793,111

2. Derrick Rose, Timberwolves. 698,086

3. James Harden, Rockets. 541,606

4. Russell Westbrook, Thunder. 459,792

5. Klay Thompson, Warriors. 247,618

6. Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers. 200,609

7. DeMar DeRozan, Suprs. 197,524

8. Lonzo Ball, Lakers. 175,040

9. Devin Booker, Suns. 111,897

10. Chris Paul, Rockets. 101,104



















Frontcourt:

1. LeBron James, Lakers. 1,083,363

2. Luka Dončić, Mavericks. 679,839

3. Kevin Durant, Warriors. 659,968

4. Anthony Davis, Pelicans. 605,417

5. Paul George, Thunder. 580,055

6. Steven Adams, Thunder. 261,327

7. Nikola Jokić, Nuggets. 235,272

8. Kyle Kuzma, Lakers. 195,477

9. Draymond Green, Warriors. 138,017

10. DeMarcus Cousins, Warriors. 92,977























