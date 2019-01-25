2019 NBA All-Star Game: Steph Curry, Kevin Durant named starters originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Stephen Curry will be among the starters in the annual NBA All-Star Game for the sixth consecutive season, the first member of the Warriors to earn that distinction.

The 68th annual All-Star Game will take play in Curry's hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, Feb. 17.

The voting results were announced Thursday by TNT.

Curry will be joined by Warriors teammate Kevin Durant, who will be making his 10th appearance and his eighth as a starter.

Joining Curry in the is the backcourt for the Western Conference is Houston's James Harden.

Durant will be joined in the frontcourt by Lakers forward LeBron James and Oklahoma City forward Paul George.

Curry, received 3,861,038 fan votes, finishing third among Western Conference players in the balloting. James led with 4,620,809 fan votes.

Through games of Wednesday, Curry ranks third in the league in scoring, averaging 29.3 points per game. Despite missing three weeks in November, his 189 3-pointer are second in the league, behind James Harden's 218.

Durant, averaging 28.0 per game, is fourth among NBA scorers. He ranks second among Warriors in rebounding and assists, behind Draymond Green.

The All-Star reserves will be announced on Jan. 31.