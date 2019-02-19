2019 NBA All-Star Game: Klay Thompson knows how Steph Curry's opponents feel originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson's entertaining back-and-forth on Sunday didn't end when the buzzer rang on the 2019 NBA All-Star Game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In their postgame press conferences in Charlotte, the Splash Brothers continued to talk trash. Thompson, in particular, thought Curry benefitted from a favorable call early in the fourth quarter.

Curry drew a shooting foul on a 3-point attempt, drained the shot and let his teammate know just how many points it was all worth.

Steph with the 4-point play over Klay 😂



pic.twitter.com/lZJe9Deej8



— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 18, 2019

"I was pissed off, but that happens," Thompson said (via The San Francisco Chronicle). "I felt like the opposition for once. I've seen him do that so many times in his career that it sucked to be on the receiving end. Then for him to rub it in my face, what a terrible sport."

Thompson quipped that Curry should have been hit with a technical for taunting.

Klay on Steph's 4-point play:



"I was pissed off" 😂 pic.twitter.com/I3LMW1FvbP



— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 18, 2019

"For real. I know, that's crazy," Thompson told reporters. "Guy just gets away with so much. But, he should have got a 'T'. But it's life, you gotta move on."

Story continues

[RELATED: Check out what Iverson told Curry at the All-Star Game]

Thompson's tongue was planted firmly in his cheek, in case his tone didn't give it away. The Warriors are not exactly headed for a sequel of the Kevin Durant-Draymond Green beef, and Thompson and Curry enjoyed the rare chance to compete against one another.

"We're obviously each other's biggest supporters, but we kind of do it in a fun way," Curry said. "We talk so much trash to each other. There are a couple of sayings we throw out there when each of us is shooting. And we almost like get happy when the other one misses. It's just a weird kind of vibe, but it comes from a good place."

That's all well and good, but ... but what does it mean for Thompson's pending free agency??? The rumor mill needs to be fed, after all.