2019 NBA Mock Draft, Volume Two

One week ago our first mock of the 2019 NBA Draft was posted, with Duke’s Zion Williamson, Murray State’s Ja Morant and Duke’s RJ Barrett being the top three picks. That’s been the general consensus this spring, and that’s likely to remain the case on June 20 barring a wild turn of events. With the NBA Draft Combine having been held this past weekend in Chicago, teams have some more data on prospects that aren’t assured of landing in the lottery, with some players improving their chances of being selected in the first round and others seeing their draft “stock” take a hit.

Here is our latest mock draft, with the first change coming at pick number six.

1. New Orleans: PF Zion Williamson, Duke

In the aftermath of the draft lottery it was suggested that, if he was not thrilled with the prospect of going to New Orleans Williamson could simply return to Duke for his sophomore season. That wasn’t going to happen, and Williamson’s stepfather ruled this out during an interview with a Louisiana radio station. Unless a serious medical issue comes to light during a pre-draft examination or the 6-foot-7, 285-pound phenom suffers a serious injury between now and June 20, Zion Williamson should be the first player picked.

As noted last week there’s some work to be done with his shooting form/touch, which is understandable given his size, but there are so many enticing physical tools to work with. Add in the work ethic and the fact that Williamson’s a good teammate, and the Pelicans should feel good about this partnership.

2. Memphis: PG Ja Morant, Murray State

It was reported last week that Memphis has been focused on Morant since the lottery, and the pairing makes sense. The Grizzlies, still working through the process of hiring a new head coach, are in the midst of a rebuild that will take some time. Of course the team has a borderline all-star point guard in Mike Conley, but he’s made it clear in the past that he isn’t interested in being part of a lengthy rebuild. Memphis wasn’t able to trade Conley at the trade deadline, and it’s possible that they revisit this during the summer. If he isn’t traded he can serve as a mentor to Morant, who was a consensus All-American this past season.

3. New York: SF RJ Barrett, Duke

With Duke teammate Zion Williamson playing as well as he did in 2018-19, it may have been forgotten by some that RJ Barrett began the college basketball season as the top draft-eligible talent in the eyes of many. Whether or not that ultimately comes to fruition remains to be seen, with Barrett’s high school coach Kevin Boyle (who has also coached Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, among other talented players, during his career) stating his belief that Barrett could be the best player in this class. Barrett has the skill set to be a star at the next level, but as is the case with any young talent the situation he lands in will be key. At this point in the draft he’s the best available player on the board, so he should be the choice for New York.

4. LA Lakers: SG Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech

As stated in last week’s mock Culver is comfortable playing off the ball, which he did quite a bit as a freshman at Texas Tech. That changed sophomore year, as Keenan Evans graduated and another supplementary piece from that Elite Eight team (Zhaire Smith) left for the NBA. Culver was the primary option for the Red Raiders, winning Big 12 Player of the Year and leading the team to the national title game. In Los Angeles he would play off the ball more, and that could lead to his shooting the ball at a percentage similar to what he produced as a freshman (38% from three). Culver has the size and athleticism needed to be a solid defender as well, which would help the Lakers moving forward.

5. Cleveland: SF De’Andre Hunter, Virginia

John Beilein’s first season as an NBA head coach will be with a team that is in the midst of a rebuild, with guard Collin Sexton set to begin his second season in the fall. While Kevin Love remains on the roster this is a group that’s young and needs more talent as the franchise rebuilds in the post-LeBron James era. De’Andre Hunter would help, as he comes from a program that has been very successful in recent years and he performs well on both ends of the floor. Hunter’s averages, especially when it comes to steals and blocks, don’t jump off the page but that’s more a product of Virginia’s deliberate offense and pack-line defense than it is individual deficiencies. The Cavs could go the “upside” route with Duke’s Cam Reddish, but Hunter doesn’t lack for potential, either.

6. Phoenix: PG Darius Garland, Vanderbilt

Garland and Coby White switch spots here, but based upon the board it’s a safe bet that Phoenix goes with a point guard in this spot. Point guard is a position of need for the Suns, as Devin Booker needs a perimeter sidekick capable of making things easier on him when it comes to finding scoring opportunities. Garland only played in four-plus games at Vanderbilt due to a torn meniscus, so his medical reports will be scrutinized by NBA teams. But he’s good off the dribble in ball-screen situations and a capable perimeter shooter as well. Garland left the combine before it even began, fueling speculation that he has a promise from a team in the lottery. At this point it feels safe to assume that he’ll be a lottery pick, with the question being where he’ll land.

7. Chicago: PG Coby White, North Carolina

White wouldn’t be a bad pickup for Chicago by any stretch of the imagination, as he’s one of the most talented players in this draft class. The former Tar Heel is very quick in the open floor, which applies pressure to defenses and opens things up for his teammates. Add in the fact that White averaged 2.3 three-pointers per game and shot 35.5% from three, and he has to at the very least be respected as a perimeter shooter. Adding a point guard to the mix would allow Chicago to use Zach LaVine off the ball more, and with Kris Dunn having a team option and Ryan Arcidiacono set to be a restricted free agent, the franchise can address a roster need in this spot as well.

8. Atlanta: SF Cam Reddish, Duke

Reddish’s physical measurements at the combine were good, as he measured out at 6-foot-8 with shoes and had a standing reach of 8 feet, 9 1/2 inches and a 7-foot-, 1/2-inch wingspan. His lone season at Duke wasn’t as successful (from an individual standpoint) as many expected it would be, but Reddish still has plenty of talent. Atlanta could be the team that unlocks said talent, as the Hawks have a young point guard in Trae Young who’s very good at getting teammates the ball in spots where they can be successful. Given the physical tools it wouldn’t be a surprise if Reddish were to play well enough during the pre-draft process to move up draft boards, but this would be a good spot for him.

9. Washington: PF/SF Sekou Doumbouya, Limoges (France)

Doumbouya is one of the youngest prospects in this year’s draft class, as he won’t turn 19 until December, and at 6-foot-9, 230 pounds he already has the size of an NBA combo forward. In addition to the size he’s athletic enough to defend multiple positions, which can be a calling card of his as he continues to polish his offensive skill set. Washington will have some potential holes to address in the front court with Trevor Ariza, Jeff Green and Sam Dekker (restricted) all set to be free agents, and picking Doumbouya would help in that regard.

10. Atlanta (via Dallas): PF/C Jaxson Hayes, Texas

Hayes played his way into lottery pick consideration throughout the course of the season, and it doesn’t hurt that he won’t turn 19 until May 23. A bit raw offensively, the 6-foot, 11 1/2-inch (in shoes) power forward/center has the athleticism and instincts needed to be a solid contributor defensively from the start. He didn’t produce much away from the basket this past season, and there’s work to be done in the rebounding department as well. But the shot-blocking instincts are too good to pass up at this point in the draft.

11. Minnesota: SF/PF Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga

Clarke didn’t have the best measurements at the combine, as his wingspan matched his height in shoes (6’8.25”), and his standing reach (8’6”) was in the middle of the pack among small forwards measured. But the athletic testing numbers were good, as he had one of the best lane agility drill times (10.61 seconds) among small forwards tested and also scored well in the standing vertical (34 inches) and max vertical (40 1/2 inches). Clarke has some work to do on his perimeter shot, but the ability to defend multiple positions is difficult to ignore. In the case of Minnesota, the Timberwolves have the scorers (Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins being the top options) needed to cover for a young player not being a lights-out offensive talent, and Clarke can provide some cover to those guys on the other end.

12. Charlotte: SG Romeo Langford, Indiana

Langford measured out at 6-feet, 6-inches tall in shoes at the combine, and the 6-foot, 11-inch wingspan ranked second-best among shooting guards in Chicago. He’s still working his way back to full strength after undergoing offseason surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right (shooting) thumb, so it remains to be seen just how much he’ll be able to do during pre-draft workouts. That being said, Langford’s positional versatility and ability to score on multiple levels make him a solid option for any team picking late in the lottery.

13. Miami: PF Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga

Hachimura is coming off of an All-American junior season, as he averaged 19.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while shooting just over 59% from the field. He isn’t the best perimeter shooter, but the ability to score from the mid-range and in can’t be ignored. Hachimura shot just under 74% from the foul line this season, and with some work he can develop into a more comfortable perimeter shooter. Miami doesn’t have the cap room to make major additions to the roster via free agency, so drafting a “proven” player may be the way to go as opposed to gambling on upside.

14. Boston (via Sacramento): SF PJ Washington, Kentucky

After going through the pre-draft process last spring Washington decided to return to Kentucky, and in 2018-19 he did a good job of applying the lessons learned on the floor. His height (6-foot-8 in shoes) likely means that Washington will be more of a combo forward at the NBA level, and the strides made playing away from the basket as a sophomore should help with the transition. What Boston’s roster will look like next season is up in the air, as a decent chunk of the rotation will either be free agents or have the ability to opt out and hit the open market this summer. Washington could be a good fit for the Celtics, who have three first round picks.

15: Detroit: SF Nassir Little, North Carolina

Little didn’t participate in any of the on-court work at the combine, which was to be expected. The former Tar Heel measured out at 6-foot-6 in shoes, and his 7-foot, 1/4-inch wingspan was second-longest among the small forwards in Chicago. He may not have been as productive as expected during his lone college season, but there’s certainly intrigue. With Little’s size it isn’t difficult to see teams using him at both forward spots, and he has the skill set needed to make it work as well. How well he shoots the ball during pre-draft workouts will certainly impact his draft standing, as he shot just under 27% from three on 1.4 attempts per game (the 77% number from the foul line is a positive, however).

16. Orlando: SG Kevin Porter Jr., USC

As noted in last week’s mock draft, Porter has lottery-level talent. But his one season at USC wasn’t the smoothest thanks to both injury and suspension, so that’s something he’ll need to address during the pre-draft process. Porter didn’t put up eye-popping numbers in the athletic testing, with standing (27.0 inches) and max (34.0) vertical jump measurements, but his ability to score on multiple levels could be too much to pass up. He’s just outside of the lottery in this mock, but it would not be a surprise if he worked his way up draft boards over the course of the next month.

17. Brooklyn: C Bol Bol, Oregon

Bol was one of three 7-footers at the combine, with the others being UCLA’s Moses Brown and UCF’s Tacko Fall. But the impact that missing much of the season with a foot injury was evident when the 7-foot, 2 1/2-inch Bol stepped onto the scale, as he weighed just 208.0 pounds. As noted in last week’s mock he doesn’t have the strength needed to defend NBA-caliber centers right now; getting Bol onto a team that already has an interior physical presence will be critical to his growth as a pro. Brooklyn can provide that kind of cover, and allowing the Oregon product to play more away from the basket would be a better approach so as to take full advantage of his skill set.

18. Indiana: SG Tyler Herro, Kentucky

Herro didn’t have the best combine when it comes to his physical measurements, as the 6-foot-6 (in shoes) guard had a recorded wingspan of 6’3 1/4”. The standing reach (8 feet, 4 inches) was more in line with the other shooting guards measured, but the negative wingspan could be an issue when it comes to his ability to defend at the NBA level. Herro certainly wasn’t a liability on the defensive end of the court at Kentucky, and his abilities as a scorer can’t be ignored either. He isn’t in the lottery conversation, but Herro is a solid option for teams in need of additional perimeter talent beginning in the late-teens.

19. San Antonio: SF Cameron Johnson, North Carolina

At 6-feet, 8 1/2 inches tall (in shoes) Johnson has good size for a wing, and he’s also one of the best perimeter shooters in this draft class. This is a spot where San Antonio can grab the best available player and address a need while doing so, as the Spurs can use some more perimeter shooting. Gregg Popovich’s team led the NBA in three-point percentage, due in large part to the fact that the majority of those shots were taken players who were supposed to take them. Adding another option in the form of Johnson wouldn’t be a bad move to make.

20. Boston (via LA Clippers): C Goga Bitadze, Buducnost (Montenegro)

Bitadze is one of the biggest movers from the last mock draft, and he’s coming off of a season in which he was the winner of the EuroLeague’s Rising Star award. During his 13 EuroLeague games at Buducnost (on loan from Mega Bemax), Bitadze averaged 12.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocked shots per game, and while there’s still some work to be done offensively he’s grown more comfortable playing away from the basket. With both Al Horford and Aron Baynes having player options and Marcus Morris Sr. set to be an unrestricted free agent, Boston using one of its three first-rounders on a big wouldn’t be a bad idea. And should Horford and Baynes both exercise their options, Bitadze would be able to learn behind established veterans while providing additional depth.

21. Oklahoma City: SG Matisse Thybulle, Washington

During Sam Presti’s run as the top decision-maker, Oklahoma City has made a habit of going after long wings who can make an impact defensively. Thybulle certainly fits the mold, as he excelled as a defender after Mike Hopkins took over as Washington’s head coach in 2017. He has the length and athleticism needed to disrupt passing lanes, and that should translate to the next level even though Washington played a 2-3 zone the last two seasons. Offensively Thybulle will need to improve his perimeter shot, and as an 85.1% foul shooter the potential is there for him to get better in that area.

22. Boston: SG Keldon Johnson, Kentucky

Johnson measured out at 6-foot-6 with a 6-foot, 9 1/4-inch wingspan at the combine, and his standing reach (8 feet, 8 inches) was the best among shooting guards measured. Johnson’s competitiveness served him well defensively last season, and the perimeter shooting ability is also a positive. Where he’ll need to get better is creating his own looks off the dribble, which was a bit of an issue at times this season. Landing in Boston, even with the uncertainty surrounding that roster, wouldn’t be bad for Johnson given the offensive concerns.

23. Utah: PF Mfiondu Kabengele, Florida State

Making the switch from Tennessee’s Grant Williams to Florida State’s Mfiondu Kabengele here, as the latter would give the Jazz a little more size and better finishing against longer defenders. The 6-foot, 10 1/4-inch Kabengele was the ACC’s best sixth man this season, as he averaged 13.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game with shooting percentages of 50.2% from the field and 76.1% from the foul line. Also, Kabengele had the second-longest wingspan (7 feet, 3 inches) of the power forwards measured at the combine. That, if combined with a solid run on the pre-draft workout circuit, could be enough to push Kabengele up draft boards despite the fact that he didn’t start a game in 2018-19 for the Seminoles.

24. Philadelphia: SG Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech

Alexander-Walker has both the size and skill set needed to fill multiple roles on the perimeter, which is exactly what he did at Virginia Tech. Playing off the ball the majority of the time to start the season, the combo guard became Virginia Tech’s primary ball-handler when starting point guard Justin Robinson went down with a foot injury in January. Alexander-Walker, who was measured at 6 feet, 5 1/2 inches tall in shoes with a 6 feet, 9 inch wingspan and a standing reach of 8 feet, 6 inches, is a capable perimeter shooter who made just over 38% of his attempts in two seasons at Virginia Tech.

25. Portland: SF KZ Okpala, Stanford

If there’s one area where the Trail Blazers can stand to add some help, as evidenced by the lack of consistency during the postseason, it’s on the wing. Moe Harkless was up and down, and while Rodney Hood gave them good minutes off the bench he’ll be an unrestricted free agent this summer. Stanford’s KZ Okpala, who measured out at 6 feet, 9 1/2 inches in shoes with a wingspan of 7 feet, 1 3/4 inches at the combine, could be a good fit with regards to both his size and athleticism. There’s still a substantial amount of work to be done on his perimeter shot, but with Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum on the roster that’s an area in which the team can be patient when it comes to Okpala’s development.

26. Cleveland (via Houston): SG Talen Horton-Tucker, Iowa State

Horton-Tucker’s measurements certainly raised eyebrows, as the 6-foot-6 guard was recorded to have a wingspan of 7 feet, 1 1/4 inches in length. The former Iowa State guard was the only shooting guard in Chicago with a recorded wingspan of at least seven feet in length, and the number would have been tied for second among small forwards had he been placed with that position group. Horton-Tucker isn’t the best perimeter shooter but he can be an effective scorer, and the physical tools allow for positional versatility on the defensive end of the floor. That could prove enticing for Cleveland, which is in need of talent to bolster the roster as John Beilein takes over as head coach.

27. Brooklyn (via Denver): PF Luka Samanic, Olimpija Ljubljana (Slovenia)

Samanic’s decision to attend the combine and play in the 5-on-5 scrimmages was considered to be a risk by some, but over the course of two days he was one of the top performers. The 6-foot-11 power forward showed off his versatility offensively, and defensively he was solid when asked to switch onto guards in ball screen situations. Samanic, who is averaging 10.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game at Olimpija Ljubljana and shoots the ball well at all three levels, may have played his way into the first round during his quick trip to Chicago.

28. Golden State: PG Carsen Edwards, Purdue

When a team has to pay as much in salary to established players as the Warriors, finding cost-effective bench options via the draft is key. Can’t do much better than Edwards in that regard, as the All-American has the potential to be an impact scorer off the bench. Edwards isn’t the tallest guard out there, as he measured at 6 feet, 1/4 inches tall at the combine, but he’s a good athlete that doesn’t lack for toughness. Being part of a system that relies on pace and space should help with the percentages, as he shot just 39.4% from the field and 35.5% from three as a junior.

29. San Antonio (via Toronto): PF Grant Williams, Tennessee

The biggest concern regarding Williams, who announced his intention to remain in the draft on Saturday, entering the pre-draft process was how he would finish against lengthy defenders. That issue was evident during the combine scrimmages, and the measurements of 6 feet, 7 1/2 inches in shoes with a wingspan of 6 feet, 9 3/4 inches don’t help matters for a player who skill-wise projects to be a power forward. That being said Williams did convert 72.3% of his attempts at the rim according to hoop-math.com, and he also shot better than 52% on two-point jumpers. If he can expand his game to become a more comfortable three-point shooter that would bode well for his prospects at the NBA level.

30. Milwaukee: PG Ty Jerome, Virginia

Jerome did not take part in any of the athletic testing or scrimmaging in Chicago, which is understandable given the fact that he’s projected to be a first round pick. Standing at 6 feet, 5 1/2 inches in shoes, Jerome was one of two guards to have a negative wingspan differential (6 foot, 4 inch wingspan) with Kentucky’s Tyler Herro being the other. Measurements aside the national champion point guard is a very good lead guard, as he gets his teammates the ball in spots where they can be most successful while also being able to find his own shots. Jerome’s also a good perimeter shooter who made nearly 40% of his three-point attempts this season, and he can stretch that out to the NBA line. This won’t be a flashy pick but it’s likely to be effective, which has been the case more often than not during the Tony Bennett era at Virginia.

Second Round

31. Brooklyn (via New York): SF Louis King, Oregon

32. Phoenix: SG Luguentz Dort, Arizona State

33. Philadelphia (via Cleveland): C Daniel Gafford, Arkansas

34. Philadelphia (via Chicago): SF Eric Paschall, Villanova

35. Atlanta: SF Admiral Schofield, Tennessee

36. Charlotte (via Washington): C Bruno Fernando, Maryland

37. Dallas: PF Isaiah Roby, Nebraska

38. Chicago: SF Dylan Windler, Belmont

39. New Orleans: PF Ignas Brazdeikis, Michigan

40. Sacramento (via Minnesota): SF Jalen McDaniels, San Diego State

41. Atlanta (via LA Lakers): PF Chuma Okeke, Auburn

42. Philadelphia (via Sacramento): SF Deividas Sirvydis, Lietuvos Rytas (Lithuania)

43. Minnesota (via Miami): C Nicolas Claxton, Georgia

44. Atlanta (via Charlotte): SG/PG Jalen Lecque, Brewster Academy

45. Detroit: PF Dedric Lawson, Kansas

46. Orlando (via Brooklyn): C Jontay Porter, Missouri

47. Sacramento (via Orlando): SF Miye Oni, Yale

48. LA Clippers: PF Zylan Cheatham, Arizona State

49: San Antonio: PG Tremont Waters, LSU

50. Indiana: PF Naz Reid, LSU

51. Boston: PG Shamorie Ponds, St. John’s

52. Charlotte (via Oklahoma City): SG Terence Davis, Ole Miss

53. Utah: PF Jaylen Hoard, Wake Forest

54. Philadelphia: SF Yovel Zoozman, Maccabi Tel Aviv

55. New York (via Houston): SG Jaylen Nowell, Washington

56. LA Clippers (via Portland): C Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky

57. New Orleans (via Denver): SG Kris Wilkes, UCLA

58. Golden State: PF Alen Smailagic, Santa Cruz Warriors

59. Toronto: SG Jordan Bone, Tennessee

60. Sacramento (via Milwaukee): SG Joshua Obiesie, Wuerzburg (Germany)