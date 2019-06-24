2019 NBA free agent targets: Danny Green, Seth Curry among wing options for Sixers originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

June 30 at 6 p.m. is getting closer and closer.

After Paul Hudrick looked at free agent point guard options for the Sixers yesterday, we'll review five wing options today.

We're not going to touch on marquee names like Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant, all of whom seem like distant possibilities for the Sixers.

Danny Green

Green is a logical option for the Sixers, especially if JJ Redick departs. The 32-year-old shot 45.5 percent from three-point range last season and has a strong track record as both a shooter and a defender. He wasn't at his best this postseason and didn't see the floor during the Raptors' decisive stretch in Game 5 of the Finals, but he has ample playoff experience and doesn't shy away from taking big shots.

Bullock is a tier below Green but might be in the Sixers' price range. For his career, he's a 39.2 percent shooter from long range, though his production and efficiency dipped after he was dealt from Detroit to the Lakers in February. While he's played almost 30 minutes per game the past two seasons, Bullock would be well suited for a bench role in Philadelphia. If James Ennis were to sign elsewhere, Bullock would be a strong replacement.

Seth Curry

You may be starting to sense a theme here. At 28 years old, Curry has firmly established himself as a legit NBA player, not just Steph's brother. Again, his standout skill is his three-point shooting - 45 percent on 3.9 attempts per game for Portland last year. The Sixers hope Zhaire Smith and Matisse Thybulle can be effective three-point shooters, but both still need to prove they're capable in that area. Though a player like Curry might not be in Smith and Thybulle's class athletically, you know you'd be getting an excellent shooter.

Even at 35 years old, with his career presumably on its last legs, Sefolosha could help a contending team. He's a long, smart player who does a lot of little things very well and posted a plus-8.6 net rating last season, higher than Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Joe Ingles. That's not to say Sefolosha is better than those players, but it's clear he's not done quite yet. General manager Elton Brand said on draft night that he doesn't want to lean too heavily on young players, so expect the Sixers to place a high value on reliable veterans.

One of Temple's most attractive qualities for the Sixers would be his ability to defend multiple positions at 6-foot-6. He's had some fluctuations as a shooter, with his career average at 35.3 percent. Temple likely wouldn't immediately slot into the Sixers' playoff rotation, but, if he can be had at a low price, would be a solid option off the bench.

