2019 NBA free agent targets: Looking for insurance if Sixers lose Tobias Harris and/or Mike Scott

The Sixers ultimately hope that they can bring back Tobias Harris and Mike Scott to solidify the power forward position. If they lose one or both, there are a few interesting names on the market.

Here are five power forwards the Sixers could look at in free agency.

Millsap is a decent player who was signed to a non-team friendly contract. He's 34, but still a very useful NBA power forward. He is an average shooter from three, a good rebounder, a decent passer for his position and a strong, intelligent defender. If Tobias Harris walks, Millsap could make sense as a guy that will be comfortable in a secondary role. It's not a super sexy signing, but he could be a decent starter while likely being a fifth option offensively and solidifying things on the other end. He also offers versatility as a small-ball five or a big wing in the right matchup.

Marcus or Markieff Morris

Marcus and Markieff are obviously their own people, but the twin brothers from Philly have a very similar skill set. The biggest difference is that Marcus is a much more consistent shooter from three for his career, but Markieff is at least a league average shooter. Both will supply you with toughness and experience. Marcus actually had a pretty substantial role for the Celtics last season while Markieff's season was marred by injury. Either would be a nice addition either to start if Harris walks or in a bench role if Scott walks.

Gay could always score the basketball, but with the Spurs, he's become a smarter and more willing defender. He shot over 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from three, both career highs. He's also a decent passer and does have some ability to create his own shot. You could look at him as an older, but cheaper version of Harris. It'll be interesting to see what Gay earns on the open market entering his age-33 season. If the Sixers are looking for a short-term commitment, Gay could be the option here.

You may not have seen much of Kleber in Dallas. When you look at his stats, you won't be overly impressed, but this guy can play. He's an excellent on-the-ball defender in the post and finished 11th in the NBA in block percentage. Kleber is great at challenging without fouling. He also hit 35 percent of his threes. He's the type of player that can play next to and also back up Joel Embiid. If you're unable to bring back Harris, signing a combination of Kleber and Patrick Beverley would give the Sixers one of, if not the best, defensive starting lineups in the league.

Jeff Green

Green is what he is. He's a long and skilled player that has never quite put it together consistently in the NBA. But he's a switchable defender and has playoff experience. He shot 34.7 percent from three, his highest mark from distance since 2012-13. He'll enter the season at 33 and he likely won't command more than the veteran minimum. Again, not the sexiest signing, but it's nice to have a veteran that at least knows what to do if you need him.

