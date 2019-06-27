2019 NBA free agency rumors: Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler teaming up with Clippers 'increasingly possible,' per report originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

There's good news and bad news, Sixers fans.

The good news is that Kawhi Leonard is reportedly "interested" in teaming up with Jimmy Butler. The bad news is it wouldn't be with the Sixers.

The idea of Leonard and Butler joining forces on the Los Angeles Clippers is "increasingly possible," per the Athletic's Sam Amick.

The Clippers would have to move the contract of Danilo Gallinari, who has just one more season left on his deal at $22.6 million. That would open up two max slots for L.A. to sign both Leonard and Butler.

It actually does make sense for both players. Leonard would be back on the West Coast and playing for a likely Hall of Fame coach. Butler does have an affinity for Los Angeles and Glenn Rivers is the kind of coach that would seem to be able to foster a relationship with the four-time All-Star. Leonard and Butler would form a pretty formidable duo on the wings, especially on the defensive end.

Nothing has changed from the Sixers' perspective. Amick notes that Butler is still a "priority" for the Sixers along with the Rockets, who are reportedly attempting to target Butler in a sign-and-trade. Despite Houston's interest, the Sixers are still expected to be "aggressive" and feel "confident" in their ability to re-sign Butler and Tobias Harris.

It's also fair to mention that none of the reports surrounding Butler have involved Butler's desires or intentions - which seems to be a fairly big part of any of the aforementioned scenarios.

NBA teams are allowed to start talking to free agents on Sunday at 6 p.m. The Sixers have an awful lot of work to do with just four players under contract plus first-round pick Matisse Thybulle and two-way player Shake Milton.

Stay tuned.

