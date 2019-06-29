2019 NBA free agency rumors: Jimmy Butler reportedly 'very interested' in Heat originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

All of the Jimmy Butler rumors we've seen so far have been about what his suitors want.

Now we finally have a report about what Butler may want.

The four-time All-Star is "very interested" in the Miami Heat, per AP NBA writer Tim Reynolds.

Much like with the Houston Rockets, Butler would have to force the Sixers into a sign-and-trade with the Heat. While the preferable scenario to trading him to either place is keeping him, Miami may actually possess a couple assets worth asking for.

Josh Richardson is a young wing on an extremely team-friendly deal. He's emerged as one of the better perimeter defenders in the league and his offensive game has steadily improved. He's just 25 and has two years left on his deal between $10-$11 million and a player option for 2021-22. Center Bam Adebayo is another player to consider. While he hasn't quite lived up to his lottery pick status, he'd be a solid backup to Joel Embiid. He's just 22 and on the third year of his rookie deal.

Lastly, I'm asking for Tyler Herro. Maybe that's too rich considering Herro was the 13th overall pick this year, but it's the price Miami will have to pay. In order to make the money work, the Sixers will undoubtedly have to eat one of the horrendous contracts the Heat has. Herro is just 19 and could be mentored into eventually taking JJ Redick's role.

The deal would be something like Richardson, Adebayo, Herro and the dreadful contract of Kelly Olynyk for Butler.

Given the choice between that deal or re-signing Butler, re-signing Butler is the easy decision.

But if it isn't the Sixers' choice, the Heat might have more to offer than the Rockets.

