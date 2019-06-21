2019 NBA Draft: Warriors select forward Eric Paschall with No. 41 pick originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

With the No. 41 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, the Golden State Warriors selected Villanova power forward Eric Paschall.

Paschall joined Michigan's Jordan Poole and the Santa Cruz Warriors' Alen Smailagic as the Warriors' draft picks Thursday night.

Standing at 6-foot-7 and weighing 254 pounds, Paschall was voted to the All-Big East Conference's first team as a redshirt senior last season. He averaged 16.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, and shot 34.8 percent from 3-point range.

Warriors fans should like what Paschall brings to the table. According to ESPN's pre-draft analysis, he's a "physical, explosive leaper off two feet in space."

Something the Warriors lacked in the playoffs was a big man who could step out and defend smaller perimeter players. But Paschall has the ability to do that, according to ESPN's analysis: "Versatile, energetic defender who has the strength and length to body up bigs on the interior and the feet to step out and switch onto the perimeter."

However, the Warriors' biggest need is shooting. Without Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant for most, if not all, of the season (assuming they re-sign), Golden State would lack that. But the Warriors hope Paschall can step in and fill a little bit of the void. ESPN writes: "Improved perimeter shooter and offensive player. Shot around 35% from 3 in each of his last two seasons at Villanova."