2019 NBA Draft Snubs: The notable players who didn't hear their names called

Just because a player doesn't hear his name called on draft night, doesn't mean he doesn't have a chance to achieve greatness. Remember the Finals a little over a week ago?

Toronto Raptors' guard Fred VanVleet, who got a finals MVP vote from Hubie Brown, was undrafted.

Did you see the Hall of Fame inductees for this year's class? Defensive menace Ben Wallace? Undrafted.

In the game today, two-way contracts give players a foot-in-the-door to breaking into the league. As does the Summer League.

This year's class has some notable snubs, but that doesn't mean in any way that their journeys have come to a halt.

2019 NBA Draft Snubs

Naz Reid, C, LSU: agreed to a two-way deal with Minnesota, according to Shams Charania.

Jalen Lecque, G, Brewster Academy: agreed to deal with Phoenix Suns, according to Shams Charania.

Luguentz Dort, G, Arizona State: will sign a full two-way deal with Oklahoma City, according to Jonathan Givony.

Zylan Cheatham, G, Arizona State: will sign a two-way deal with New Orleans, according to Jonathan Givony.

Dedric Lawson, F, Kansas: committed to playing Summer League with Golden State, according to Chris Haynes.

Jaylen Hoard, F, Wake Forest: will sign a two-way contract with Portland, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Tacko Fall, C, UCF: At 7-7 and at times projected in the second round, Fall remains unsigned as of Friday morning.

Jontay Porter, C, Missouri: Younger brother of Michael Porter, Jr., Jontay slipped all the way out of the draft due to injury concerns.

