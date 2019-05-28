2019 NBA Draft prospect profile: Sekou Doumbouya originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

The Washington Wizards will have the ninth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Here is the latest in our series on draft prospects who could fall around where the Wizards will select.

2019 NBA Draft Wizards Prospect Preview: Sekou Doumbouya

Country: France

Position: Forward

Age: 18

Height: 6-9

Weight: 230

Wingspan: 6-11

Max vertical: N/A













2018/19 stats: 7.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 0.7 apg, 0.7 spg, 0.5 bpg, 48.2 FG% (3.0/6.3), 34.3 3PT% (0.9/2.5), 79.3 FT% (LNB Pro A)

Player comparison: Stephen Jackson, Al Thornton

Projections: NBC Sports Washington 12th, NBADraft.net 13th, Bleacher Report 11th, Sports Illustrated 9th, Ringer 9th

5 things to know:

1. Doumbouya is an intriguing athlete with a versatile offensive game. He is 6-9, yet has perimeter skills to complement a strong frame he uses to finish with power. If Doumbouya reaches his potential in the NBA, he could be a serious match-up problem for opposing teams.

2. Few players offer as many unknowns as Doumbouya, given the competition he has played against. He was in France's top league, the LNB Pro A, but that is a few rungs below the Euroleague where guys like Luka Doncic and Tomas Satoransky cut their teeth. Because of this, Doumbouya's stock could vary depending on how he does in pre-draft workouts, when teams get to see him up close and against other NBA prospects. That is, of course, assuming he participates in a lot of those. Doncic declined all pre-draft workouts last summer.

3. Doumbouya is the youngest player expected to be taken in this year's draft class. He is only 18 years old and won't turn 19 until Dec. 23, midway through his rookie season. That means he will have another six months of being 18 after draft night.

4. He by most accounts has potential as a shooter. Doumbouya shot 34.3 percent from three with his French team, Limoges, and evaluators believe his mechanics will mostly translate to the next level. His three-point shooting may take some time to develop, however. Like most draft prospects, he has to get better at shooting off the dribble and creating his own shot.

5. Doumbouya's best moments come in transition. His athleticism gives him an adantage on both ends of the floor on fastbreaks and he has the ability to finish well above the rim. That will be put to the test at the NBA level, however, against much better athletes than he is used to competing against.

Fit with Wizards:

Doumbouya is the type of player the Wizards will want to take a very close look at in their pre-draft evaluation process. In some ways, he is exactly what they need.



He plays forward, has a very high ceiling and projects to be a plus-defensive player. He would add strength and athleticism to their defense and speed to their fastbreak attack. It's easy to see how someday he could flourish in the open court with John Wall feeding him the ball.



The Wizards, though, like every other team in his range, will have to determine the bust potential for Doumbouya. At his age and with his relatively raw skill set, he also may take some time to develop.



We may not be able to get a great read on what Doumbouya will ultimately become for three or four years. Can the Wizards wait that long?













Best highlight video:









